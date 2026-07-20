NEET UG 2026: Dharmendra Pradhan Interacts with AIR 2 Panshul Bansal, Commends His Achievement

The NEET UG AIR 2 holder Panshul Bansal was felicitated by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The minister wished him success for his future. Panshul scored 715 out of 720 marks in the re-examination.

The Union Education Minister of India, Dharmendra Pradhan met the NEET UG 2026 re-test All India Rank (AIR) 2 holder Panshul Bansal and congratulated him for his achievement. The NEET UG results were declared on July 16 with 11.21 lakh students passing out of nearly 20 lakh who appeared. Panshul Bansal from Haryana secured the AIR 2 by jointly scoring 715 out of 720 marks. He was awarded the rank following the tie-breaking system. Pradhan commended Bansal saying that his achievement reflects the dedication and aspiration of India’s young minds. In a post on X (formerly twitter), Pradhan said that Bansal will contribute meaningfully to the country’s healthcare system. “His accomplishment reflects the dedication, perseverance and aspiration of India's young minds. I am confident he will contribute meaningfully to the nation's healthcare ecosystem through excellence and service.” Dharmendra Pradhan wrote on X.

Met Panshul Bansal from Haryana, who has secured AIR 2 in NEET UG 2026. Congratulated him on this outstanding achievement and wished him success in his career .



His accomplishment reflects the dedication, perseverance and aspiration of India's young minds. I am confident he… pic.twitter.com/siO8NhoE7l — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 19, 2026 After the announcement of NEET UG re-test results, Bansal advised students by saying that if they study with dedication throughout the two years, like I did, they are sure to achieve an outstanding result. "I secured AIR 2 in NEET 2026. I would like to tell all aspirants to keep giving their 100%, study with dedication, and maintain consistency throughout the two years. You will definitely get the results, just as I did..." said AIR 2 Panshul Bansal.

The top score of 715 marks was shared by Aryan Gupta from Ludhiana, who was awarded AIR 1. Aryan said he wants to become an Oncologist as his mother had passed away due to stage 2 cancer. "I secured AIR 1, I scored 715 out of 720, my father and mother are doctors. I worked hard, I would not get sleep, but it is feeling surreal now, looking like a dream, everyone is happy, I studied for 16-17 hours in a day, I want to become an Oncologist, my grandmother had died from cancer, I was in third standard, then I had taken a pledge. There is so much to do in life, but I am feeling good." Aryan said. Re-Test, Main Exam Analysis Following the release of NEET UG re-examination, several students had reported an increase in their marks by up to 15. The AIR 4 holder scored 715 marks, as compared to 695 marks in the previous main examination.