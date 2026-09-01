NEET UG 2026: PwBD Candidates Must Submit 3 Eligibility Certificates at Admission, Check Guidelines
NEET UG 2026 PwBD admission guidelines require candidates to submit three eligibility certificates under Schedule-II. Check certificate requirements, appendices and latest PwBD MBBS admission rules.
NEET UG 2026: Candidates who are seeking admission to MBBS courses under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, PwBD quota will have to get themselves assessed by the designated Medical Committee. They have to obtain the required eligibility certificates during the admission process. The new directions are based on the NMC Guidelines on Assessment of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) for Admission to the MBBS Course, 2026.
The guidelines were released by the National Medical Commission (NMC) in July 2026 and an appendix was published in August. As per the notification, candidates seeking medical seats under the PwBD quota are required to get three copies of the eligibility certificate under Schedule-II and submit them at the time of admission to the medical college allotted to them. One copy has to be sent to the concerned authority
NEET UG 2026: PwBD Candidates Must Submit 3 Eligibility Certificates: Official NOTICE
Three Eligibility Certificates Required for PwBD Candidates
Candidates seeking seats under the PwBD quota should obtain three eligibility certificates under Schedule-II. These certificates have to be submitted at the time of admission to the allotted medical college. Candidates should also ensure that one copy is forwarded to the concerned authority after mentioning their CET number and NEET roll number.
NMC PwBD Guidelines 2026 for MBBS Admission
The NMC published the Guidelines on Assessment of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities for Admission to the MBBS Course, 2026 on July 27, 2026. Under the revised framework, designated Medical Assessment Boards assess PwBD candidates for MBBS admission. For candidates seeking admission through the State quota, assessment is carried out by the designated State Medical Assessment Boards in accordance with the NMC guidelines.
NEET UG 2026 PwBD Admission: Documents and Certificates
Candidates applying under the PwBD category should keep the following documents ready, as applicable:
- PwBD/UDID-related documents
- Required eligibility certificates
- Schedule-II certificates
- NEET UG 2026 details
- CET number, wherever applicable
- NEET roll number
- Required appendices
- Other documents specified by the concerned counselling authority
Also Check: UP Board Exam 2027: Registration Dates Extended for Class 10, 12; Check Revised Schedule Here
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.