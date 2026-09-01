NEET UG 2026: PwBD Candidates Must Submit 3 Eligibility Certificates at Admission, Check Guidelines

NEET UG 2026: Candidates who are seeking admission to MBBS courses under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, PwBD quota will have to get themselves assessed by the designated Medical Committee. They have to obtain the required eligibility certificates during the admission process. The new directions are based on the NMC Guidelines on Assessment of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) for Admission to the MBBS Course, 2026.

The guidelines were released by the National Medical Commission (NMC) in July 2026 and an appendix was published in August. As per the notification, candidates seeking medical seats under the PwBD quota are required to get three copies of the eligibility certificate under Schedule-II and submit them at the time of admission to the medical college allotted to them. One copy has to be sent to the concerned authority