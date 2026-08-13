NEET UG Choice Filling Last Date 2026: Deadline Time, Choice Locking Rules, and Allotment Schedule
NEET UG 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) opened the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling window through August 13, with choice locking active from August 12. Candidates must submit preferences using an OTP; unconfirmed choices auto-lock at the deadline. Seat allotment runs August 13–16, with results declared on August 17, 2026.
NEET UG 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released important dates and guidelines for NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling & Locking on its official website (mcc.nic.in). Post registration, the choice-filling process will continue till 13th August 2026, providing enough time to the registered candidates to fill their preferred medical & dental colleges of India. The official choice locking process begins on 12th August and will be available till 13th August.
Candidates need to ensure that they manually lock their choices using one-time password (OTP) from the system; however, if any candidate does not lock his/her options manually till the specified cutoff time, then the auto-locking system from the portal will automatically freeze the last saved choices. To finish the process, candidates have to login to the portal, proceed to choice filling process, arrange institutes in the order of preference and take a locked PDF copy of their choices. After completing choice locking process, seat allotment process will begin from 13th August till 16th August 2026 considering candidate merit list ranks, quota seats, filled preferences and seat availability.
How To Fill The NEET UG 2026 Choice Filling And Lock Choices?
To Fill The NEET UG 2026 choice, fill and lock choices following the steps given below:
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Go to the official website of mcc.nic.in, choose UG Medical Counselling and log-in with your NEET UG Roll Number and password.
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Open the menu of your profile and go to the Choice Filling option and check available seat options for medicine and dentistry.
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Sort the colleges by institution types, choose your preferred MBBS or BDS courses and put them in your official choice basket.
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Organize the selected medical colleges in descending order according to your priority of admissions using up and down keys.
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Click on Save & Continue button, enter your OTP generated on your mobile in the
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Choice Locking option and confirm the same.
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Get the locked choice sheet from your dashboard for physical verification during college admission procedure.
NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling & Allotment Schedule
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Event
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Scheduled Date & Deadline
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Registration & Fee Payment Window
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August 5 – August 12, 2026 (up to 3:00 PM)
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Choice Filling Window
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August 6 – August 13, 2026 (up to 11:55 PM)
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Choice Locking Facility Active
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August 12 (3:00 PM) – August 13, 2026 (up to 11:55 PM)
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Seat Allotment Processing
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August 13 – August 16, 2026
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Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declaration
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August 17, 2026
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Physical Reporting at Allotted Colleges
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August 18 – August 22, 2026
Also Read:
NEET Counselling 2026: 5 Seat Allotment Rules Every Aspirant Must Know
CMC Vellore MBBS NEET Admissions 2026: Eligibility, Fee Structure, and Counselling Details
NEET UG 2026 Toppers List: Full List of Top 138 Candidates Scoring 690 Plus Marks
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.