NEET UG Choice Filling Last Date 2026: Deadline Time, Choice Locking Rules, and Allotment Schedule

NEET UG 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released important dates and guidelines for NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling & Locking on its official website (mcc.nic.in). Post registration, the choice-filling process will continue till 13th August 2026, providing enough time to the registered candidates to fill their preferred medical & dental colleges of India. The official choice locking process begins on 12th August and will be available till 13th August.

Candidates need to ensure that they manually lock their choices using one-time password (OTP) from the system; however, if any candidate does not lock his/her options manually till the specified cutoff time, then the auto-locking system from the portal will automatically freeze the last saved choices. To finish the process, candidates have to login to the portal, proceed to choice filling process, arrange institutes in the order of preference and take a locked PDF copy of their choices. After completing choice locking process, seat allotment process will begin from 13th August till 16th August 2026 considering candidate merit list ranks, quota seats, filled preferences and seat availability.