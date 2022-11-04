NEET UG Counselling 2022: 156 New Seats added in Round 2 Counselling, Check Details Here

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2: The Medical Counselling Committee has added 156 new seats in the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2. According to the schedule, the last date for candidates to complete the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registrations for Round 2 is November 7, 2022.

The details of the addition of seats are available on the official website. The list includes the number of seats added, the state name, and the course and institution. Students applying for round 2 of NEET UG 2022 counselling can check the number of seats in the institution of their choice before the filling out the registration for NEET UG 2022 Round 2 seat allotment.

NEET UG 2022 Round 2 New Seats - Click Here

As per the schedule, the NEET UG 2022 Counselling choice filling commences on November 3, 2022. Candidates who have registered for round 2 of NEET UG 2022 counselling can complete the choice-filling process until November 8, 2022. The choice-filling process is when candidates interested in participating in the choice-filling procedure can enter their preference of college and course to be considered for the allotment process.

The NEET UG 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result will be released on November 11, 2022, based on the choices and preferences entered by the students. Those allotted seats can complete the admission process based on the allotment result declared.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration

The NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counselling registration is available on the official website. Candidates who will be applying for the counselling procedure need to visit the website and complete the registration process through the link available at mcc.nic.in.

To register candidates need to visit the official website and enter the required details in the registration link after which they will be able to complete the application form and choice filling procedure.

