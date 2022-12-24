NEET UG Counselling 2022: College Reporting Starts Today for Stray Vacancy Round, Check Details Here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) s conducting the NEET UG counselling for the academic year 2022. The reporting for the stray vacancy round commenced today December 24 and is scheduled to end on December 28, 2022.

As per the updated notice issued by MCC, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) counselling for admissions to undergraduate programmes is still going on and the admission process is in its last phase.

All those candidates who have been allotted seats in the stray vacancy final round need to report and confirm their admissions to allocated colleges within the specified time period. The reporting begins today and the last chance for verification and college reporting is until Wednesday.

Moreover, MCC declared the allotment result NEET UG 2022 stray vacancy round on December 23, 2022, on the official website. Candidates who applied for the stray vacancy round counselling are required to check and download the seat allotment letter from the online portal mcc.nic.in.

List of Documents for NEET UG Stray Vacancy Reporting 2022

The reporting process for the deemed universities/ institutions is also scheduled to be held between December 24 to December 28, 2022. Candidates who are willing to get admission to various undergraduate medical courses need to submit the following list of documents for further verification procedures for the academic session 2022.

NEET UG 2022 seat allotment letter for stray vacancy round

NEET UG 2022 admit card and result sheet

Educational certificates are required while college reporting

A valid certificate of the candidate’s DOB

Candidate’s ID proof

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

EWS Certificate (if applicable)

The above-mentioned list of the necessary documents is the basic level requirement and further details related to documentation and the suggested form of the list are available on the official portal of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Candidates should participate in the stray vacancy round counselling process as well as college reporting and verification rounds in order to get admission to various medical programmes. Admission will only be accepted or confirmed on the basis of the candidate’s physical verification of documents by the respective college authorities.

Also, candidates who do not wish to participate in the stray vacancy round of NEET UG counselling 2022 should log in to their accounts created on the MCC website and choose the “Opt Out” option in order to prevent the loss or cancellation of their security deposit.

Also Read: INI CET Counselling 2023: Round 1 Allotment Result Announced, Check at aiimsexams.ac.in