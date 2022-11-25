NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC opens NRI Category Conversion for Mop-Up Round, Check details at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Category Conversion: Medical Counselling Committee has released a public notice that candidates participating in the mop-up round of the NEET UG counselling process will be able to change their nationality from Indian to NRI. Such candidates must send their relevant documents through e-mail from 5 pm on November 25, 2022 till 11 am on November 27, 2022.

As per the news conveyed by MCC on their official website, all those candidates who are willing to convert their citizenship from Indian to Non-Resident Indian (NRI), can send an email to ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com latest by November 27, 2022, up to 11 am.

Moreover, MCC proposes that any mail received before or after the specified time will not be considered for conversion under any circumstance. Additionally, all the documents must be shared in a single mail only within the required date and time.

List of Documents required for Nationality Conversion

Here is the list of all the documents for the NEET UG mop-up candidates need to email to MCC

Documents claiming that the sponsorer is an NRI (Passport, Visa of the sponsored). Relationship of NRI with the candidate as per the court orders of The Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. Affidavit from the sponsorer that he/ she will sponsor the entire course fee of the candidate duly notarized. Embassy Certificate of the Sponsorer (Certificate from the Consulate). NEET Score Card of the candidate. Family Tree notarized by Tehsildar

While applying for the conversion of citizenship, NEET UG mop-up round candidates need to use the Annexure-I format which is given on the MCC website along with all the necessary documents, as mentioned by MCC.

For any further updates on the mop-up round candidates' conversion of nationality, candidates are advised to check the official webpage of MCC.

