NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Opens Window To Change Nationality, Make Changes Till 5 Nov

NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notice allowing candidates to convert their nationality category from Indian to NRI for NEET UG Counselling round 2. Those willing to do will have to submit the specified documents by 5th November 2022 to participate in NEET UG counselling round 2.

Those not sending the necessary documents within the prescribed date will be considered as Indian nationality candidates. They must also note that once their nationality category is converted to NRI, there would be no way to revoke the nationality back to Indian. MCC started NEET UG counselling 2022 registration for round 2 from 2nd November 2022.

How To change nationality from Indian to NRI for NEET UG Counselling 2022 for Round 2?

To change their nationality from Indian to NRI, candidates will have to send a mail at - ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com along with supporting documents. Candidates have to download the Annexure document from the official website and send the email in the given format. They need to fill out the form and attach the documents in one mail.

As per the official notification released by MCC, it has been stated - “Such candidates should send their relevant documents as mentioned below, in support of their claim to change nationality from Indian to NRI through email ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com from 5 PM of 3rd November, 2022, (Thursday) till 10:00 AM of 5th November, 2022 (Saturday).”

Check NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Nationality Conversion Notice Here

What Documents Are Required for Nationality Change in NEET UG Counselling 2022 for Round 2?

To change their nationality from Indian to NRI, candidates must carry the following documents. Without supporting documents, candidates will not be considered.

NEET scorecard of the candidate

Documents claiming that the sponsorer is an NRI (Passport, Visa)

Family tree notarized by Tehsildar

Relationship of NRI with the candidate as per the Supreme Court orders

Affidavit from the sponsorer that they will sponsor the entire course fee of the candidate duly notarized.

Embassy Certificate of the Sponsorer (Certificate from the Consulate)

Who can convert their nationality from Indian to NRI for NEET Counselling 2022 Round 2?

MCC has stated certain conditions for the candidates willing to convert their nationality from Indian to NRI. Some of them are - candidates must have qualified in NEET 2022 and are eligible to participate in the counselling. After the conversion of nationality, they will be considered as NRI in the upcoming rounds of NEET UG counselling 2022. Once they are converted as NRI candidates, they will not be able to avail the benefit under Muslim Minority quota/Jain Minority Quota or any other Quota.

