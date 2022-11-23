    NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Registrations from Today, Apply at mcc.nic.in

    Medical Counselling Committee will begin the registration process for the NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up round. Candidates eligible to apply for the mop-up round counselling process can check here the registration and mop-up round schedule. 

    Updated: Nov 23, 2022 13:29 IST
    NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) to begin the NEET UG mop-up round 2022 registration from today, November 23, 2022. Candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the previous allotment rounds and are eligible to participate in the mop-up round can apply on the MCC official website.

    As per the NEET UG online counselling schedule, the Round 2 process has already been completed on November 22, 2022. The registration link for the NEET UG mop-up applications will be available until November 28, 2022. Candidates applying are advised to check through the details before filling in the application process.

    NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Counselling Registration link is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Counselling Registrations through the direct link given on this page. 

    NEET UG Mop-Up Round Registration - Click Here

    NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Registration

    The NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up round registration link will be available on the official counselling website of the Medical Counselling Committee. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration

    Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC

    Step 2: Click on UG Counselling and follow the Mop-Up round registration link

    Step 3: Enter the Required details 

    Step 4: Enter the choices as preferred

    Step 5: Fill in the details in the application form and submit the application fee

    NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Details

    The following schedule has been announced on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee for the registration of the NEET UG final round-

    Contents 

    Important Dates

    Registration/ Payment

    November 23, 2022 to November 28, 2022 

    Choice Filling/ SeatLocking

    November 24, 2022, to November 29, 2022 

    Candidates’ Verification Process

    November 28, 2022, to November 29, 2022

    Seat Allotment Process

    November 30, 2022, to December 1, 2022

    Result

    December 3, 2022

    Reporting 

    December 4, 2022, to December 10, 2022

    NEET UG 2022 mop up round is considered the second last round in the counselling process. Candidates who have not been allotted seats in Round 1 & Round 2 and thus have not yet completed the NEET UG counselling process can participate in the mop-up round. The registration portal is open from November 23 to November 28, 2022. 

    Also Read: NEET SS 2022 Seat Allotment Result Delayed by 10 Days, Register for Super-Specialty Courses at mcc.nic.in

