NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Registrations from Today, Apply at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) to begin the NEET UG mop-up round 2022 registration from today, November 23, 2022. Candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the previous allotment rounds and are eligible to participate in the mop-up round can apply on the MCC official website.

As per the NEET UG online counselling schedule, the Round 2 process has already been completed on November 22, 2022. The registration link for the NEET UG mop-up applications will be available until November 28, 2022. Candidates applying are advised to check through the details before filling in the application process.

NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Counselling Registration link is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Counselling Registrations through the direct link given on this page.

NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Registration

The NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up round registration link will be available on the official counselling website of the Medical Counselling Committee. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC

Step 2: Click on UG Counselling and follow the Mop-Up round registration link

Step 3: Enter the Required details

Step 4: Enter the choices as preferred

Step 5: Fill in the details in the application form and submit the application fee

NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Details

The following schedule has been announced on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee for the registration of the NEET UG final round-

Contents Important Dates Registration/ Payment November 23, 2022 to November 28, 2022 Choice Filling/ SeatLocking November 24, 2022, to November 29, 2022 Candidates’ Verification Process November 28, 2022, to November 29, 2022 Seat Allotment Process November 30, 2022, to December 1, 2022 Result December 3, 2022 Reporting December 4, 2022, to December 10, 2022

NEET UG 2022 mop up round is considered the second last round in the counselling process. Candidates who have not been allotted seats in Round 1 & Round 2 and thus have not yet completed the NEET UG counselling process can participate in the mop-up round. The registration portal is open from November 23 to November 28, 2022.

