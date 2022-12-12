NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Reporting Closes Today, Check details here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has ended the online portal today for NEET UG 2022 reporting for the mop-up round/ final round of the counselling process. All those interested candidates who have applied for various undergraduate medical/ dental courses can complete the admission procedure by today.

Candidates who got selected in the mop-up round will have to complete the admission process by visiting the allotted medical/dental college within the specified time period. As per the schedule mentioned on the MCC portal, the NEET UG online reporting of the mop-up round will conclude today.

NEET UG Counselling Mop-Up Round 2022 Documents Required

All those candidates who are allotted seats in the seat allotment list 2022 for mop-up round counselling can check the important list of documents that have to be submitted during the time of reporting for the verification process at the online portal mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2022 admit card NEET UG 2022 result NEET UG 2022 allotment letter issued by MCC Marksheet of Class 10 or birth certificate Class 12 certificate Passport size photograph Valid photo ID proof Caste certificate (if any) Non-creamy layer Certificate (if any) Disability certificate (if any)

NEET UG Admission Process 2022

As per the reports, the NEET UG Counselling Process 2022 is being conducted for All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed and Central Universities seats, AIIMS, and JIPMER in MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing programmes.

Medical Counselling Committee has announced that candidates must ensure that the admission process by the allotted college should be made through the online reporting portal of intraMCC and admission taken through offline mode will be treated as null and void.

At the time of reporting at the allotted colleges against the mop-up round of counselling, medical aspirants will be required to submit certain documents. Moreover, if a candidate shortlisted in the mop-up round counselling failed to report at the allotted college within the stipulated timeline, his/her allotment will not be considered.

Also Read: CBSE Board Exams 2023: Competency-Based Questions To Be Introduced in CBSE 10, 12 Board Exams