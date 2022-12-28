NEET UG Counselling 2022 Reporting For Stray Vacancy Round Ends Today, Check Required Documents Here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 Stray Vacancy Round online reporting will end today-December 28, 2022. Candidates who have been allotted seats via stray vacancy round must report to their colleges by today only. They can report to the allotted colleges through the official website i.e. mcc.nic.in.

The candidates have been allotted seats based on the choices filled by them in the NEET UG Counselling 2022 MopUp Round. Moreover, MCC will conduct more rounds after the completion of the NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round. The official statement of the same reads, “There will be 2nd Mop Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round for BDS and B.Sc (Nursing) seats, the schedule for which will be uploaded on the MCC website".

NEET UG Counselling: Document required For Stray Vacancy Round

As per the schedule, today is the last date for candidates to report to the allotted colleges against NEET UG Counselling 2022 stray vacancy round. They can check the list of a few required documents here

NEET UG 2022 Allotment letter NEET UG Result, NEET UG admit card Valid ID Proof- Aadhar card, Passport, etc Passport size photograph Educational certificates Class 10th Marksheet or Birth Certificate Caste certificate (If applicable) EWS certificate (If applicable) Disability Certificate (If applicable)

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Round

During the NEET UG stray round reporting, candidates who have been allotted seats are required to report with their original documents for the verification process and pay the required college fee. It must be noted that the candidates who fail to complete the verification process will not be able to take admission.

As per the official schedule, the reporting process for the deemed universities began on December 24, 2022. After the verification of the documents by colleges, the respective colleges or departments will confirm the admission of the candidates.

