NEET UG Counselling 2022: Resign Seat Till 7 PM Today Against Round 1 Allotment at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the latest updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notice regarding NEET UG counselling round 1 today. As per the notification, candidates can resign from the NEET UG counselling round 1 seat till 7 pm today i.e., 2nd November 2022. Candidates who have opted for the upgradation of seats in NEET UG counselling round 1 can resign the seat on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

MCC has advised candidates to ensure that their NEET UG counselling resignation letter is generated online through the portal provided by MCC by their allotted college. In failing to do so, the resignation will be treated null and void. Any letter other than the resignation letter will not be considered.

NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Resignation of Seats - Direct Link (Available Now)

MCC official Notice Regarding NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Resignation of Seats

As per the official notification, MCC has stated - "Any letter other than a resignation letter generated through the online portal will not be considered as ‘Resignation Letter’. In case the candidate is resigning by sending an email to the college, s/he should make sure that they receive a resignation letter generated through the online portal of MCC."

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Seat Upgradation

MCC also stated that if a candidate gives permission for upgradation in NEET UG round 2 counselling and participates in the counselling process but is not upgraded, then they can not resign the allotted seat in the NEET UG counselling round 2. They will have to retain the seat.

The rules of NEET UG round 2 counselling will apply to the candidate as they have exercised choices and participated in round 2 counselling. There is no option of resigning from the allotted seat if a candidate is not upgraded in the NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2.