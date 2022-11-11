NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today, Check at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment: NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee today. The processing of the seat allotment was conducted from November 9 to 10, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the second round of seat allotment can visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee today to check the NEET UG 2022 Second Allotment List.

Those candidates who will be allotted seats in the NEET UG 2022 Counselling 2nd round can visit the allotted institutions between November 12 to 18, 2022, to complete the admission procedure. After the admissions based on the 2nd Allotment List are completed, the registrations for the Mop-Up round will commence on November 23, 2022.

Candidates who have applied for the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counselling procedure can visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee to check the allotment list.

NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result (Link Available Soon)

How to check NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result

The NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result will be available on the official website. To check the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Results candidates are required to visit the official website and download the allotment list through the link provided. Students can also follow the link given here to check the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Link

Step 3: The Round 2 Allotment PDF will be displayed

Step 4: Download the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result for further reference

After completing the admissions based on the NEET UG 2022 2nd Round Allotment, the Mop-Up round and Online Stray Vacancy round will be conducted. Candidates who are unable to secure admission to the second round can apply for the Mop-Up round or the online stray vacancy round.

Also Read: NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Registration Dates Extended, Apply at mcc.nic.in