    NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today, Check at mcc.nic.in

    NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counselling allotment result will be released on the official website today. Students who have applied for the allotment round can check the list through the link available here. 

    Updated: Nov 11, 2022 10:10 IST
    NEET UG 2022 Counselling
    NEET UG 2022 Counselling

    NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment: NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee today. The processing of the seat allotment was conducted from November 9 to 10, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the second round of seat allotment can visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee today to check the NEET UG 2022 Second Allotment List.

    Those candidates who will be allotted seats in the NEET UG 2022 Counselling 2nd round can visit the allotted institutions between November 12 to 18, 2022, to complete the admission procedure. After the admissions based on the 2nd Allotment List are completed, the registrations for the Mop-Up round will commence on November 23, 2022. 

    Candidates who have applied for the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counselling procedure can visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee to check the allotment list.

    NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result (Link Available Soon)

    How to check NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result

    The NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result will be available on the official website. To check the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Results candidates are required to visit the official website and download the allotment list through the link provided. Students can also follow the link given here to check the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee

    Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Link

    Step 3: The Round 2 Allotment PDF will be displayed

    Step 4: Download the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result for further reference

    After completing the admissions based on the NEET UG 2022 2nd Round Allotment, the Mop-Up round and Online Stray Vacancy round will be conducted. Candidates who are unable to secure admission to the second round can apply for the Mop-Up round or the online stray vacancy round. 

    Also Read: NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Registration Dates Extended, Apply at mcc.nic.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories