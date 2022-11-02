NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registrations Begin Today, Apply at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling Round 2: Medical Counselling Committee will begin the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration process today - November 2, 2022. As per the details provided on the official website, the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration link will be available online from November 2 to 7, 2022. The link for students to complete the fee payment process will be available until 3 PM on November 7, 2022.

The Medical Counselling Committee conducts the NEET UG 2022 Counselling for the All India Quota seats available in medical colleges across the country. Only those candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2022 entrance exams with scores as per cutoff will be eligible to apply for the counselling process.

Candidates who were not offered seats in the first round allotment and fresh registrations are also accepted for NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2. Candidates registering for the NEET UG 2022 Counselling also need to submit their choice of course and college along with the registration and application process.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Schedule

As per the schedule available, the last date for students to submit the registration and applications for NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counsellling is November 7, 2022. The link for students to complete the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Choice filling process will be activated on November 3 and candidates can enter their choices until November 8, 2022.

The process of applications for seat allotment will be conducted on November 9 and 10, 2022 and the seats allotment results for round 2 will be available on November 11, 2022. Students allotted seats in the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 seat allotment will have to report to the allotted institutions from November 12 to 18, 2022.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration Process

The Medical Counselling Committee conducts the counselling process for the All India Quota seats. Students who are eligible for admission under the AIQ seats are required to complete the registration and application process and complete the choice filling. Students can follow the steps given below to complete the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counselling.

Step 1: Visit the NEET UG 2022 Medical Counselling Committee official website

Step 2: Click on the UG counselling Section

Step 3: Click on the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Registration link

Step 4: Enter all required details in the registration link given

Step 5: Enter the choices in the choice-filling link

Step 6: Complete the application and choice-filling procedure

Step 7: Click on the final submission link

