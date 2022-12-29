NEET UG Counselling 2022: Stray Vacancy Round Reporting Ends Today, Check Required Documents Here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2022 for stray vacancy round will end today-December 29 2022. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the NEET UG Stray round counselling must report to the respective colleges by today only. Earlier, the reporting was scheduled to end on December 28, 2022, but the deadline was extended for one day.

Candidates allotted seats must carry the required documents to report to the designated colleges before 5 pm today. They must confirm the seats by reporting to the college. A failure to report on time may lead to the loss of the seat allocated. However, they must carry all the mandatory documents mentioned below.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: List of Documents Required

As per the revised schedule, today is the last date to report to the allotted colleges against NEET UG Counselling 2022 stray vacancy round. Candidates must report to the allotted colleges before 5 pm today. This list includes a few documents they need to carry-

NEET UG 2022 Allotment letter

NEET UG Result,

NEET UG admit card

Other Educational certificates

Class 10th mark sheet or birth certificate

Valid ID Proof- Aadhar card, license, etc

Caste certificate (If applicable)

Disability certificate (if applicable)

EWS certificate (If applicable)

NEET UG Counselling 2022

As per the official notice, after the completion of the NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round, there will be a 2nd MopUp Round and Stray Vacancy Round for a few courses. MCC has released the schedule for the 2nd MopUp round and stray vacancy round for BDS and BSc seats on the official website i.e. mcc.nic.in.

As per the schedule, fresh registration for the MopUp round will be started on December 30, 2022, and the result will be published on January 3, 2023. Whereas, the result of the online stray vacancy round will be released on January 11, 2023.

