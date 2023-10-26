NEET UG Counselling 2023 BDS Stray Vacancy Round Registration Last Date, Choice Filling Available Until October 27

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee will close the NEET UG BDS, BSc Nursing stray vacancy round registrations today. As per the schedule given, the link for candidates to register for the stray vacancy round for admissions to the BDS and BSc Nursing programme will be available until 5 pm today, October 26, 2023, on the official website. Those participating in the stray vacancy round counselling can visit the official counselling website to complete the registrations.

Based on the given schedule, candidates can also start with the choice filling process. The link for students to complete the choice filling for the stray vacancy round allotment will be available until 8:00 A.M tomorrow, October 27, 2023. The choice locking window will however be available from 8:00 PM today until 08:00 A.M tomorrow. Students entering their choices for the allotment must remember to lock their choices before the deadline.

NEET UG BDS, BSc Nursing counselling stray vacancy round registration and choice filling window is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to register for the stray vacancy round.

NEET UG Counselling Registration link - Click Here

NEET UG 2023 BDS, BSc Nursing Stray Vacancy Round Registration

The link for candidates to participate in the stray vacancy round for admissions to BDS and BSc Nursing programme is available on the website of the medical counselling committee. Eligible candidates can follow the below given steps to complete the registration and choice filling process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC

Step 2: Click on UG counselling

Step 3: Click on the new registration link on the homepage

Step 4: Enter the required credentials and complete the registration

Step 5: Click on the choice filling window

Step 6: Enter the choices of course and college in the order of preference for allotment

Step 7: Save the choices entered and click on submit

What After NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling

After completing the choice filling and choice locking process, the processing of seat allotment will be done on October 27, 2023. Students can check their stray vacancy round allotment result on October 28, 2023. Those who have been allotted seats in the stray vacancy round can complete the admission process by October 31, 2023.

