  3. NEET UG Counselling 2023 BDS BSc Nursing Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Today

NEET UG Counselling 2023 BDS BSc Nursing Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Today

NEET UG Counselling BDS Bsc Nursing stray vacancy round allotment result will be announced on the official website today. Students can check the allotment result through the direct link provided here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 28, 2023 11:43 IST
NEET BDS, BSc Nursing Allotment Result: The Medical Counselling Committee is all set to announce the NEET BDS, BSc Nursing stray vacancy round allotment result today, October 28, 2023. Eligible candidates who have submitted their registration and choices for the stray vacancy round allotment can visit the official website to check the result. 

The stray vacancy allotment result will be announced as a pdf document. The document will include the names of students along with the course and college allotted. Those allotted seats can report for the admission process along with all required documents from October 29, 2023 onwards.  

The NEET UG counselling stray vacancy round allotment result for BDS and BSc Nursing programme will be available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the allotment can also check the result through the link available here. 

NEET BDS, BSc Nursing Allotment Result 2023 - Link To Be Available Here

Steps to Check the NEET BDS BSc Nursing Allotment Result

The  stray vacancy round allotment result will be announced on the official counselling website. Candidates who have applied for the allotment can check the results through the link given here. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee

Step 2: Click on the NEET BDS BSc Nursing allotment result

Step 3: The allotment result will be displayed

Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference

Students allotted seats in the stray vacancy round can report to the colleges allotted with the documents required. Admissions will be conducted from October 29 to 31, 2023. Students must make sure that they carry all the required documents with them when reporting for admissions. 

