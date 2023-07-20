NEET UG 2023 Counselling: MCC Begins NEET Registrations for Round 1 Counselling, Direct Link Here

NEET UG Counselling 2023 for Round 1: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration process for NEET UG counselling today: July 20, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have qualified for the medical entrance exam are eligible to participate in counselling rounds. In order to register, medical aspirants are required to enter the necessary login credentials in the registration form through the official website: mcc.nic.in.

Earlier, the counselling committee released the detailed schedule for the NEET UG 2023, as per the given schedule, candidates can register and submit the fees for round 1 counselling from July 20 to July 25, 2023, and fill in their preferred choices between July 22 and 26, 2023. The processing of round 1 seat allotment will be held on July 28 and 20, 2023, and the result will be announced on July 29, 2023.

The NEET All India Quota (AIQ) counselling process for 2023 will be conducted into four rounds i.e. rounds 1, 2, mop up and stray vacancy. The NEET counselling is held for 15% of AIQ seats in various govt colleges and 100% in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing courses based on NEET score. For the remaining 85% of the seats, the counselling is conducted by the respective state authorities.

Documents required for the NEET Counselling 2023

Candidates are advised to keep the below-given details ready with them as they need these documents at the time of the NEET UG counselling registrations and reporting to the colleges.

NEET Admit Card 2023 Scorecard and rank card of NEET UG 2023 Marksheets and certificate of class 10, 12 Provisional allotment letter of the candidate Valid ID proofs including Aadhaar card, PAN card, Driving license, Passport Passport-size photographs of the candidate (at least 8) Caste certificate (if any) PwD certificate (if any)

How to apply for NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1?

The Medical counselling committee will start the NEET undergraduate counselling registrations soon in online mode. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register for the NEET UG counselling 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registrations tab available on the screen

Step 3: Enter all the required details such as candidate's name, date of birth, registration number, mother's name etc

Step 4: Make the online payment of NEET counselling fee as prescribed

Step 5: Download the NEET UG counselling registration confirmation page and print a hard copy of it for future use

Also Read: NEET Counselling 2023 LIVE Updates: Check NEET UG Counselling Registration Date, Fees, Official Website at mcc.nic.in

