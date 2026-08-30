NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Asks Round 1 Float-Option Students To Submit Documents By August 31
The MCC committee has asked students who chose to float during the round 1 counselling process to submit documents by August 31, 2026. The institute-wise result for certain candidates has also been released at mcc.nic.in.
NEET Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notice for students who opted for the “Float” option during the round 1 of the NEET UG counselling process. These students have been asked to submit their documents by 2 pm of August 31, 2026. Also, the committee has notified that the institute-wise result of round 1 students whose document verification is pending has been declared. Students may check the result on the official website mcc.nic.in by 4 pm on August 31, 2026 using their application number and password.
NEET UG Counselling 2026: Important Dates For Round 1 Float And Freeze Students
- Physical reporting by Freeze category candidates: Up to 5 PM on August 31, 2026
- Submission of willingness for upgradation (FLOAT): Up to 12 noon on August 31, 2026
- Document uploading by FLOAT candidates: Up to 2 PM on August 31, 2026
- Publication of List of allotted candidates of Round-1 whose document verification is pending (institute wise): Up to 4 PM on August 31, 2026
- Institute-level document verification: Up to 6 PM on August 31, 2026
- Re-uploading corrected documents: Up to 11:59 PM on August 31, 2026
- Institute confirmation/cancellation of admission: Up to 11 AM on September 1, 2026
- Checking final admission status: After 12:30 PM on September 1, 2026
Candidates who have opted for FLOAT need to submit their willingness for upgradation by noon on August 31 and upload the required documents by 2 PM. Physical reporting for Round 1 will remain open until 5 PM the same day.
After document uploading, institutes will verify the documents and raise discrepancies, if any, by 6 PM. Candidates will have until 11:59 PM to re-upload corrected documents. The institute will then confirm or cancel the Round 1 admission by 11 AM on September 1, after which candidates can check their final admission status after 12:30 PM.
Candidates should ensure that they resolve any discrepancy within the given deadline. Failure to upload corrected documents after a discrepancy is raised may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.
MCC NEET UG Round 2 Counselling Schedule
MCC has also issued the Round 2 counselling schedule, with registration for the next round scheduled to begin from September 3, 2026. Candidates seeking upgradation should therefore ensure that their Round 1 admission status and documents are completed as required.
NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Result
The Round 1 final seat allotment result has already been released. Candidates who were allotted seats in the first round were required to report to their respective institutes and complete the admission process within the prescribed timeline. The Round 1 allotment process included MBBS and BDS seats under the counselling process.
The latest notice specifically addresses candidates who selected the FLOAT option, under which candidates can retain their Round 1 allotment while remaining eligible for upgradation in a subsequent round. Such candidates must complete the document-upload and verification process within the newly specified deadlines.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.