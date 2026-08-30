NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Asks Round 1 Float-Option Students To Submit Documents By August 31

Publication of List of allotted candidates of Round-1 whose document verification is pending (institute wise) : Up to 4 PM on August 31, 2026

NEET Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notice for students who opted for the “Float” option during the round 1 of the NEET UG counselling process. These students have been asked to submit their documents by 2 pm of August 31, 2026. Also, the committee has notified that the institute-wise result of round 1 students whose document verification is pending has been declared. Students may check the result on the official website mcc.nic.in by 4 pm on August 31, 2026 using their application number and password.

Candidates who have opted for FLOAT need to submit their willingness for upgradation by noon on August 31 and upload the required documents by 2 PM. Physical reporting for Round 1 will remain open until 5 PM the same day.

After document uploading, institutes will verify the documents and raise discrepancies, if any, by 6 PM. Candidates will have until 11:59 PM to re-upload corrected documents. The institute will then confirm or cancel the Round 1 admission by 11 AM on September 1, after which candidates can check their final admission status after 12:30 PM.

Candidates should ensure that they resolve any discrepancy within the given deadline. Failure to upload corrected documents after a discrepancy is raised may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.

MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling Float Students Notice