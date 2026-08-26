NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 College Reporting Begins; Check Mandatory Documents & Round 2 Dates at mcc.nic.in
NEET UG 2026 Round 1 college reporting has begun. Eligible candidates must complete documentation by August 31, 2026. Round 2 registration is now expected to begin in the first week of September 2026. Check the official MCC website for requirements and updates.
NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, has started college reporting for NEET UG 2026 Round 1. The eligible candidates can now complete their documentation through an online process until August 31, 2026. Candidates will need documents like your NEET admit card, scorecard, allotment letter, class 10 and 12 certificates, photo ID, passport-size photographs, and bank details. Download the provisional seat allotment letter from the official MCC website mcc.nic.in for reporting. Due to the round 1 schedule, round 2 registration is now expected to begin in the first week of September 2026.
NEET UG 2026 Round 1: Highlights
|
Events
|
Details
|
Counselling Rounds
|
Round 1
|
Reporting Deadline
|
August 31, 2026
|
Seats Covered
|
15% All India Quota (MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing), 100% Deemed/Central Universities, AIIMS, and JIPMER Puducherry
|
Expected Round 2 Start
|
First week of September 2026
Documents Required for NEET 2026 College Reporting
Students have to submit the below documents for NEET UG 2026 reporting process:
- NEET Admit Card
- NEET Scorecard or Rank Letter
- Provisional Seat Allotment Letter
- Class 10 Certificate & Marksheet
- Class 12 Marksheet & Passing Certificate
- Valid Photo ID Proof it can be Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, or Driving License
- 8–10 Recent Passport-Size Photographs
- Cancelled Cheque or Bank Passbook Copy (For Refund Account)
How To Download MCC NEET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Letter?
- Visit the official MCC website.
- Log in to the MCC NEET UG counselling portal.
- Open the Round 1 seat allotment section.
- Check the allotted seat details.
- Click on the option to download the MCC NEET 2026 Seat Allotment Letter.
- Save the PDF.
- Take a printout for reporting at the college campus.
NEET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Details Mentioned
The following details are mentioned in the Seat Allotment Result
- All India rank
- Allotted quota
- Allotted institute
- Allotted course
- Allotted category
- Candidate’s category
- Allotment status
NEET UG 2026 Counselling: When Will Round 2 Registration Begin?
As per the original schedule, NEET UG 2026 round 2 counselling registration from August 25 onwards. But due to the change in round 1 counselling schedule the dates have been changed for NEET UG round 2 counselling dates. As the round 1 reporting is ongoing till August 31, the NEET UG round 2 counselling is expected to begin in the first week of September 2026.
Check: NEET PG 2026 Admit Card OUT at natboard.edu.in; How to Download
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.