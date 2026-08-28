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NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Schedule Released, Registration Starts on September 3 at mcc.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 09:07 IST

MCC has released the schedule for NEET UG round 2 counselling 2026. Eligible candidates can check the registration and choice-filling dates and other details here. 

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Schedule Released
NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Schedule Released
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NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the schedule for Round 2 of NEET UG counselling. Candidates who wish to participate in Round 2 of NEET UG counselling can visit the official website of MCC to check the complete schedule for Round 2 counselling.

As per the dates announced, Round 2 registration and choice filling begin on September 3, 2026. Students can register for the second round of counselling until September 8, 2026. The NEET UG 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on September 11, 2026. 

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 allotment schedule PDF is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Click on the PDF link given below to download the Round 2 allotment schedule

NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Schedule - Click Here  

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Schedule

The complete schedule for Round 2 counselling for NEET UG is available here. Check the registration and application dates for further reference

Registration/Payment 

September 3 to September 8, 2026

Choice Filling/ Locking

September 3 to September 9, 2026

Processing of Seat Allotment 

September 9 to 10, 2026

Result 

September 11, 2026

Reporting/ Joining 

September 12 to 18, 2026

Verification of joined candidates' data by institutes 

September 19, 2026

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Registration and Choice Filling

The link for students to register and enter the choices for the NEET UG Round 2 counselling will be available from September 3, 2026. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG Counselling

Step 2: Click on the Round 2 registration link

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Enter the choices in the order of preference for allotment

Step 6: Review the choices entered and click on submit

Points to Remember When Entering NEET UG Round 2 Choices

The choice filling window will be available until September 9, 2026. When entering the choices for allotment, students are required to keep the following points in mind

  • Candidates need to enter the choices in the order of preference for allotment
  • Students must refer to the seat matrox for round 2 of counselling before entering the choices for allotment
  • Choices entered must be locked within the given deadline
  • Choices not locked will be automatically locked 
  • Once the choice locking window closes, candidates will not be allowed to rearrange or make changes to the choices entered
  • Allotment will be done based on the choices entered, availability of seats and the applications received


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Aug 28, 2026, 09:07 IST

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