NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Schedule Released, Registration Starts on September 3 at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the schedule for Round 2 of NEET UG counselling. Candidates who wish to participate in Round 2 of NEET UG counselling can visit the official website of MCC to check the complete schedule for Round 2 counselling.

As per the dates announced, Round 2 registration and choice filling begin on September 3, 2026. Students can register for the second round of counselling until September 8, 2026. The NEET UG 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on September 11, 2026.

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 allotment schedule PDF is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Click on the PDF link given below to download the Round 2 allotment schedule

NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Schedule - Click Here