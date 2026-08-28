NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Schedule Released, Registration Starts on September 3 at mcc.nic.in
MCC has released the schedule for NEET UG round 2 counselling 2026. Eligible candidates can check the registration and choice-filling dates and other details here.
NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the schedule for Round 2 of NEET UG counselling. Candidates who wish to participate in Round 2 of NEET UG counselling can visit the official website of MCC to check the complete schedule for Round 2 counselling.
As per the dates announced, Round 2 registration and choice filling begin on September 3, 2026. Students can register for the second round of counselling until September 8, 2026. The NEET UG 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on September 11, 2026.
NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 allotment schedule PDF is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Click on the PDF link given below to download the Round 2 allotment schedule
NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Schedule - Click Here
MCC NEET UG Round 2 AIQ Counselling Schedule has been released #NEETUG2026 #UGCounselling2026 #AIQCounselling— NTA NEET UPDATES (@nta_updates) August 27, 2026
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NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Schedule
The complete schedule for Round 2 counselling for NEET UG is available here. Check the registration and application dates for further reference
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Registration/Payment
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September 3 to September 8, 2026
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Choice Filling/ Locking
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September 3 to September 9, 2026
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Processing of Seat Allotment
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September 9 to 10, 2026
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Result
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September 11, 2026
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Reporting/ Joining
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September 12 to 18, 2026
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Verification of joined candidates' data by institutes
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September 19, 2026
NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Registration and Choice Filling
The link for students to register and enter the choices for the NEET UG Round 2 counselling will be available from September 3, 2026. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG Counselling
Step 2: Click on the Round 2 registration link
Step 3: Enter all required details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Enter the choices in the order of preference for allotment
Step 6: Review the choices entered and click on submit
Points to Remember When Entering NEET UG Round 2 Choices
The choice filling window will be available until September 9, 2026. When entering the choices for allotment, students are required to keep the following points in mind
- Candidates need to enter the choices in the order of preference for allotment
- Students must refer to the seat matrox for round 2 of counselling before entering the choices for allotment
- Choices entered must be locked within the given deadline
- Choices not locked will be automatically locked
- Once the choice locking window closes, candidates will not be allowed to rearrange or make changes to the choices entered
- Allotment will be done based on the choices entered, availability of seats and the applications received
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.