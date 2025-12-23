NEET UG Counselling 2025 Special Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Allotment Result Announced, Download PDF at mcc.nic.in

Key Points
- Stray vacancy final allotment result to be released today
- Reporting to the allotted colleges from December 24 to 31, 2025
- Special stray vacancy round 2 registration from January 1, 2026
NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee has issued the NEET UG Counselling 2025 special stray vacancy round seat allotment result. Candidates who have applied for the special stray vacancy round for admissions to the MBBS programmes can visit the official website to download the provisional allotment result.
According to the official notification shared, any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS up to 12:00 Noon of December 23, 2025, through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com, after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’. A total of two special stray vacancy rounds will be conducted for admissions to the undergraduate medical courses.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 special stray vacancy round allotment is available for download on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the special stray vacancy round allotment result.
Provisional Special Stray Vacancy Round - Click Here
Steps to Download NEET UG counselling 2025 Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment
The link for candidates to download the provisional results for the NEET UG special stray vacancy round seat allotment is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG counselling
Step 2: Click on special stray vacancy round provisional allotment PDF
Step 3: The allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference
After the window for candidates to submit grievances on special stray vacancy round allotment closes, the final allotment result will be published. Based on the final allotment result, candidates allotted seats can report to the colleges for admissions will all the required documents. Candidates must report to the allotted institutions for document verification and the admission process from December 24 to 31, 2025. The registration process for NEET UG counselling 2025, round 2 of special stray vacancy round registration, will commence on January 1, 2026. Allotment results will be published on January 3, 2026.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation