NEET UG Counselling 2025 Special Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Allotment Result Announced, Download PDF at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee has issued the NEET UG Counselling 2025 special stray vacancy round seat allotment result. Candidates who have applied for the special stray vacancy round for admissions to the MBBS programmes can visit the official website to download the provisional allotment result.

According to the official notification shared, any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS up to 12:00 Noon of December 23, 2025, through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com, after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’. A total of two special stray vacancy rounds will be conducted for admissions to the undergraduate medical courses.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 special stray vacancy round allotment is available for download on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the special stray vacancy round allotment result.