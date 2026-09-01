NEET UG Counselling: MCC Allows Round 1 Float Candidates To Resign Joined Seats By September 2
MCC has opened the resignation/seat withdrawal facility for NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Float candidates. Eligible candidates can withdraw from their joined seats from August 31 to September 2 without forfeiture of the Security Deposit.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a special resignation/seat withdrawal facility for candidates who were allotted and joined a seat in Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2026 but had opted for the Float option. Such candidates can now resign or withdraw from their Round 1 joined seats within the stipulated deadline.
As per the latest MCC notice, the facility has been made available from 3:30 PM on August 31, 2026, and candidates can exercise the option until 1:00 PM on September 2, 2026. The facility is specifically applicable to Float candidates who had accepted and joined their Round 1 allotted seat through MCC counselling but now wish to withdraw from it.
NEET UG Counselling 2026: Who Can Resign Round 1 Seat?
The resignation facility is available to Float candidates of Round 1 who have already accepted their allotted seat and completed the joining process but no longer wish to continue with the seat.
Candidates who decide to withdraw must complete the process online through their MCC counselling account. MCC has specifically advised candidates to log in to their account and generate the Seat Withdrawal Slip after submitting the resignation request.
The committee has cautioned that simply expressing an intention to leave the seat will not be sufficient. Candidates must complete the online withdrawal process and generate the required slip within the prescribed timeline. Failure to do so will result in the resignation being treated as “Null & Void.”
Security Deposit Forfeiture
The resignation or withdrawal submitted within the stipulated period will be allowed without forfeiture of the Security Deposit. Therefore, eligible candidates who no longer wish to retain their Round 1 joined seat should complete the withdrawal process before the September 2 deadline.
NEET UG Counselling Round 1 2026
MCC released the Final Allotment Result for Round 1 of UG Counselling 2026, following the release of provisional and revised provisional results. Candidates allotted seats in the final result were advised to proceed with reporting to their respective colleges.
MCC is now proceeding with the next stage of the counselling process. The committee has also published the Round 2 UG counselling schedule, making the resignation facility particularly relevant for candidates who had opted to float their Round 1 seats but have now decided not to retain their joined seat.
Candidates are advised to carefully check their MCC counselling accounts and complete the resignation process within the specified deadline to ensure that their withdrawal is recorded successfully.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.