NEET UG Counselling: MCC Allows Round 1 Float Candidates To Resign Joined Seats By September 2

MCC has opened the resignation/seat withdrawal facility for NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Float candidates. Eligible candidates can withdraw from their joined seats from August 31 to September 2 without forfeiture of the Security Deposit.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a special resignation/seat withdrawal facility for candidates who were allotted and joined a seat in Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2026 but had opted for the Float option. Such candidates can now resign or withdraw from their Round 1 joined seats within the stipulated deadline. As per the latest MCC notice, the facility has been made available from 3:30 PM on August 31, 2026, and candidates can exercise the option until 1:00 PM on September 2, 2026. The facility is specifically applicable to Float candidates who had accepted and joined their Round 1 allotted seat through MCC counselling but now wish to withdraw from it. NEET UG Counselling 2026: Who Can Resign Round 1 Seat? The resignation facility is available to Float candidates of Round 1 who have already accepted their allotted seat and completed the joining process but no longer wish to continue with the seat.

Candidates who decide to withdraw must complete the process online through their MCC counselling account. MCC has specifically advised candidates to log in to their account and generate the Seat Withdrawal Slip after submitting the resignation request. The committee has cautioned that simply expressing an intention to leave the seat will not be sufficient. Candidates must complete the online withdrawal process and generate the required slip within the prescribed timeline. Failure to do so will result in the resignation being treated as “Null & Void.” Security Deposit Forfeiture The resignation or withdrawal submitted within the stipulated period will be allowed without forfeiture of the Security Deposit. Therefore, eligible candidates who no longer wish to retain their Round 1 joined seat should complete the withdrawal process before the September 2 deadline.