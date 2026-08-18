NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling Extended; Choice Locking Open at mcc.nic.in

News

MCC has extended the window for students to enter their choices for NEET UG round 1 counselling. The link for students to lock their choices is also open at mcc.nic.in. Round 1 allotment result to be issued tomorrow, August 19, 2026.

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee has extended the last date for candidates to enter their choices for Round 1 of counselling. As per the latest notification issued, the Round 1 choice filling window will remain open until 11:59 PM today, August 18, 2026. The option for students to lock their choices for the first allotment is now active. Students entering their choices for the first allotment round are advised to lock their choices before the deadline. NEET UG 2026 round 1 seat allotment process is underway. Earlier, the choice filling window was to close on August 17, 2026; however, this has been extended for candidates. The choice locking process commenced at 5:30 PM on August 17, 2026. NEET UG Round 1 choice filling window is available at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also enter their choices for the first round of seat allotment through the direct link given here.

NEET UG 2026 Choice Filling - Click Here Official Notification - Click Here What After NEET UG Round 1 Choice Filling? After the Round 1 choice filling and choice locking window closes, the choices entered will be processed for allotment. The first round seat allotment result will then be issued by the MCC on August 19, 2026. Candidates allotted seats of their choices in the first round must report to the allotted institutions with all necessary documents from August 20 to 25, 2026. Candidates need to make sure they carry with them originals and photocopies of all the documents and the fee payment receipt. Candidates satisfied with their allotment must confirm their admission within the deadline. Steps to Complete NEET UG Choice Filling and Locking for Round 1 This is the final chance for students to enter their choices for the first round of NEET UG Seat allotment. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to complete the choice filling and choice locking process.