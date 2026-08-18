NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling Extended; Choice Locking Open at mcc.nic.in
MCC has extended the window for students to enter their choices for NEET UG round 1 counselling. The link for students to lock their choices is also open at mcc.nic.in. Round 1 allotment result to be issued tomorrow, August 19, 2026.
NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee has extended the last date for candidates to enter their choices for Round 1 of counselling. As per the latest notification issued, the Round 1 choice filling window will remain open until 11:59 PM today, August 18, 2026. The option for students to lock their choices for the first allotment is now active. Students entering their choices for the first allotment round are advised to lock their choices before the deadline.
NEET UG 2026 round 1 seat allotment process is underway. Earlier, the choice filling window was to close on August 17, 2026; however, this has been extended for candidates. The choice locking process commenced at 5:30 PM on August 17, 2026.
NEET UG Round 1 choice filling window is available at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also enter their choices for the first round of seat allotment through the direct link given here.
NEET UG 2026 Choice Filling - Click Here
Official Notification - Click Here
What After NEET UG Round 1 Choice Filling?
After the Round 1 choice filling and choice locking window closes, the choices entered will be processed for allotment. The first round seat allotment result will then be issued by the MCC on August 19, 2026. Candidates allotted seats of their choices in the first round must report to the allotted institutions with all necessary documents from August 20 to 25, 2026. Candidates need to make sure they carry with them originals and photocopies of all the documents and the fee payment receipt. Candidates satisfied with their allotment must confirm their admission within the deadline.
Steps to Complete NEET UG Choice Filling and Locking for Round 1
This is the final chance for students to enter their choices for the first round of NEET UG Seat allotment. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to complete the choice filling and choice locking process.
Step 1: Visit the MCC counselling website
Step 2: Click on UG counselling
Step 3: Click on New Registration
Step 4: Enter required credentials
Step 5: Click on the choice filling link
Step 6: Enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference
Step 7: Revise the order of choices if required
Step 8: Click on the choice locking link
Step 9: The choices will be confirmed for final processing and allotment.
Candidates allotted seats in the first round of counselling must confirm their allotment and report to the allotted institutions doe the document verification and admission process. Candidates interested in participating in the remaining counselling rounds can also click on the relevant ioptions to continue with the counselling process.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.