NEET UG Paper Leak 2026: Delhi Court Takes Cognisance of CBI Chargesheet Against 13 Accused

NEET UG Paper Leak 2026: Rouse Avenue Court takes notice of CBI's 20,000-page chargesheet against 13 accused. Check the latest court update and August 13 hearing details.

NEET UG Paper Leak 2026: The investigation into the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak has reached another significant stage. The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has taken into notice the CBI chargesheet filed against 13 accused persons in the case. According to reports, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a 20,000-page chargesheet, and the court has listed the matter for arguments on the NEET UG paper leak case of charges tomorrow, August 13. The development comes amid an ongoing CBI investigation into allegations of an organised network involved in the leakage and circulation of confidential NEET-UG exam material. Recent reporting on the chargesheet has also highlighted alleged involvement of NTA subject experts and intermediaries in the case. NEET UG Paper Leak Case: What Happened in Court Today?

The Rouse Avenue Court has taken into notice the CBI chargesheet filed against 13 accused in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. The CBI has filed a chargesheet running into approx 20,000 pages against the 13 accused. The court has now listed the matter for hearing arguments on the framing of charges on August 13. The framing of charges is an important stage in criminal proceedings, as the court considers whether there is sufficient material to proceed against the accused on specific offences. CBI Files 20,000-Page Chargesheet Against 13 Accused The CBI's chargesheet reportedly runs into around 20,000 pages and contains evidence gathered during its investigation into the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. Earlier reports said the agency's chargesheet included numerous witnesses and evidence related to the alleged network.