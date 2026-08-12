NEET UG Paper Leak 2026: Delhi Court Takes Cognisance of CBI Chargesheet Against 13 Accused
NEET UG Paper Leak 2026: Rouse Avenue Court takes notice of CBI's 20,000-page chargesheet against 13 accused. Check the latest court update and August 13 hearing details.
NEET UG Paper Leak 2026: The investigation into the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak has reached another significant stage. The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has taken into notice the CBI chargesheet filed against 13 accused persons in the case. According to reports, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a 20,000-page chargesheet, and the court has listed the matter for arguments on the NEET UG paper leak case of charges tomorrow, August 13.
The development comes amid an ongoing CBI investigation into allegations of an organised network involved in the leakage and circulation of confidential NEET-UG exam material. Recent reporting on the chargesheet has also highlighted alleged involvement of NTA subject experts and intermediaries in the case.
NEET UG Paper Leak Case: What Happened in Court Today?
The Rouse Avenue Court has taken into notice the CBI chargesheet filed against 13 accused in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. The CBI has filed a chargesheet running into approx 20,000 pages against the 13 accused. The court has now listed the matter for hearing arguments on the framing of charges on August 13.
The framing of charges is an important stage in criminal proceedings, as the court considers whether there is sufficient material to proceed against the accused on specific offences.
CBI Files 20,000-Page Chargesheet Against 13 Accused
The CBI's chargesheet reportedly runs into around 20,000 pages and contains evidence gathered during its investigation into the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. Earlier reports said the agency's chargesheet included numerous witnesses and evidence related to the alleged network.
The investigation has been described by the CBI as involving a multi-state network, with investigators examining the alleged roles of intermediaries, candidates and people connected with the exam process.
NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: NTA Experts Named in CBI Probe
A major development in the case has been the alleged involvement of three NTA subject experts. According to reports on the CBI chargesheet, the agency has alleged that the experts leaked confidential examination material to intermediaries in exchange for money.
The allegations have raised concerns about examination security and the safeguards surrounding the conduct of one of India's largest competitive entrance examinations.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.