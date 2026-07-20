The NTA addressed the claims made by the five students, including one candidate’s assertion that their score should have been 634 instead of 164 and alterations in invigilator's signature timings on the OMR sheet.

NEET UG Re-Test Error Row: The National Testing Agency (NTA), on July 20, 2026 (Monday), refuted claims made by five students on social media alleging errors in their NEET UG re-examination results. The students claimed that their results were incorrect and shared what they said were their “correct” OMR response sheets as evidence. However, the NTA stated that the circulated sheets are digitally manipulated versions of the original OMR sheets, fabricated using Artificial Intelligence (AI). According to the agency, the alterations include marking additional answers, changing candidates’ details, and modifying the invigilator’s name and signature timings, among other changes. The NTA addressed the claims made by the five students, including one candidate’s assertion that their score should have been 634 instead of 164 and alterations in invigilator's signature timings on the OMR sheet. The agency rejected all such claims, stating that the circulated OMR sheets were digitally generated and fabricated.The NTA has said the creation, submission and circulation of a fabricated OMR response sheet is a cognisable offence under Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

NTA Responds To Circulation Of Fabricated OMR Sheets On Social Media Avaneesh Srivastava With 337 Marks An OMR sheet of a candidate named Avaneesh Srivastava, who scored 337 marks, was circulated on social media with claims of errors in evaluation, according to the NTA. However, the agency said the circulated sheet was not issued by it and that the candidate’s name shown on the image had been altered. The circulated image displays the name “Ajeet Singh, son of Shri Lakhan Singh and Smt. Reena Singh”, which does not match any record in the NEET UG examination database. The NTA further stated that the “printed portion of the sheet has been regenerated using AI or OCR-based tools, producing visible errors in portions of the genuine OMR sheet and cannot be altered by any candidate with a pen.” The candidate’s result has been correctly evaluated and stands as declared, it added.

Pratibha Trivedi With 38 Marks Pratibha Trivedi, who scored 38 marks, alleged errors in her NEET UG re-examination result and shared an OMR sheet on social media. In response, the NTA clarified that her score was valid and said the circulated sheet was a digitally altered version of the genuine OMR sheet. “It is not, however, the sheet held on record with NTA and has been significantly altered digitally,” the agency said, adding, “The score of 38 marks is verified and stands as declared.” Abhay Yadav Claimed He Scored 634, Not 164 Marks Abhay Yadav claimed on social media that he should have scored 634 marks instead of the 164 marks awarded in the NEET UG re-examination. Responding to the claim, the NTA said the candidate had left 44 of the 180 questions unattempted. Claims By Other Students Another student, Shri Lakshya Singh, also alleged discrepancies in his result. In response, the NTA said the circulated image contained response markings that were not present on the original answer sheet.