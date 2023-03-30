NEP 2020: Govt to Provide Study Materials Till Class 5 in 22 Indian Languages, Says Union Edu Minister

National Education Policy 2020 Curriculum: According to reports, the Union Education Minister of India Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that as per the new school education system mentioned in NEP 2020, children will spend 5 years in foundational, 3 years each in preparatory and middle stages, and 4 years in secondary stage. Whereas, the government will also provide study materials till fifth standard in 22 Indian languages as the National Education Policy 2020 emphasises on mother tongue, the Minister added.

He said that this decision was taken at a meeting to analyse the study materials for foundational stage under the National Curriculum Framework (NCF). Furthermore, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books used to be provided in three languages i.e. English, Urdu and Hindi so far, the Union Edu Minister added.

The Minister further said that the government had also planned to provide the curriculum till the 5th class in 22 Indian languages that are listed in the Constitution. Study materials including textbooks, playbooks or play-based books for the foundational stage will be prepared in 22 languages using technology.

Digital University To Be Set Up

Speaking on the government's plan for establishing the Digital University, which is set to build on a networked hub-spoke mode, the education minister said it is a unique concept that has no world model and deliberations regarding digital university are underway.

He said that there is no university that exists across the globe that provides a digital platform at this scale, from registration to examination virtually while maintaining quality. Additionally, India is developing to a global model and deliberations at several levels are underway.

