NEP 2020: New History Curriculum To be Introduced From Vasant Panchami

New Education Policy: As per Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, students will be taught the ‘corrected’ version of Indian history under New Education Policy (NEP) from Vasant Panchami on January 26, 2023. The minister informed that the books are being re-published with new compositions and these books will give clarity to the world about India at a programme.

In his words, “Students across the country will be taught a corrected version of Indian history under the National Education Policy from January 26 on the occasion of Vasant Panchami. The NEP will provide us with many opportunities. Mother tongue has been given priority in the NEP. Imparting education without giving priority to the mother tongue is meaningless,"

Providing New Global Perspective To India’s Culture and Civilization

"We must give a new global perspective to India's ancient culture and civilisation in the 21st century. Books are being re-published with new compositions. These books will give clarity to the world about India. These books will be available in digital modes also," he added.

He also said that the G20 presidency is providing India with a great opportunity to present its heritage to the world. "We must make G20 a celebration as well as an opportunity to showcase India's art, culture, and civilisation to the world," he said.

Who Attended the Programme?

The programme was organised jointly by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) and RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana at the Gopal Narayan Singh University in Jamuhar in Bihar's Sasaram district. It was attended by several scholars, including the vice-chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh Satyaprakash Bansal.

UGC Launches Engineering Book Discussion Calendar

Earlier, the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar introduced the Engineering Book Discussion calendar in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 vision to make technical education accessible in Indian languages. The first series of discussions started on November 29 and will continue till January 31, 2023.

