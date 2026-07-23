NEP 2020 Next Phase: Dharmendra Pradhan Leads National Education Conclave

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has called a two day national conclave of state and union territory education ministers in New Delhi to review the progress of the National Education Policy 2020 and prepare for the next phase of education reforms. The meeting comes just before July 29 which marks six years of NEP 2020. He said this is an important moment to look at what has been achieved so far and to speed up the work that still needs to be done in schools and higher education across the country. Read the article to know further details.

NEP 2020 and the Road Ahead

The National Education Policy 2020 came into effect on July 29, 2020 and introduced major changes in school education and higher education including technical education. The policy is built on a wide idea of learning. It says education should not only improve literacy and numeracy but also helps students develop critical thinking problem solving and social ethical and emotional skills. During the conclave Dharmendra Pradhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked for stronger planning for the coming years. He said the sixth anniversary of NEP 2020 should become the base for the next stage of national education efforts. The conference is also meant to set clear targets for the upcoming academic cycles.