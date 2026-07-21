NEP 2020 to PM-USHA: Centre’s 3 Big Policies Focusing on Rural Girls’ Higher Education

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The Centre has outlined how NEP 2020, PM-USHA and district-level interventions are being used to improve higher education access for girls from rural areas. Here’s what it means for students.

After the Monsoon session July 20, 2026, central government highlighted 3 big policies aimed to improve girl child enrollment in colleges for higher education in rural areas. Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan has said that the government is focusing on improving enrolment and imparting quality education whilst ensuring that the girls from rural and underserved areas have better access to and opportunities to pursue higher education. Government showed multiple measures being taken on multidisciplinary education, localized curriculum development, and future-ready vocational training under NEP 2020 and PM USHA scheme. NEP 2020 and PM USHA Scheme Pradhan Mantri Ucchatara Shiksha Abhiyan was launched in June 2023, targets underserved districts in the country. It seeks to improve girl education by encouraging them to participate in STEM, vocational and professional courses. Education Minister also showed that female enrolment has increased from 2.06 crores in 2021-22 to 2.23 crores in 2023-24. The Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) has also increased from 28.5 to 31.2 in the same period.

These measures are being taken under the National Education Policy, 2020. Under the PM USHA scheme, the central government is supporting colleges and universities in the rural and urban areas to develop better infrastructure and educational quality. This is aimed to ultimately create a stronger educational ecosystem. Lack of proper infrastructure is one of the main reasons for students discontinuing higher studies, especially girls. Rural districts which have lower GER and lesser female enrolment will be given priority. Regions which are situated on borders or are affected by Left Wing Extremists will also be considered. This shows that the centre is not only focused on particular urban areas but also looking at the country as a whole while adapting area specific approach. The aim is to direct resources towards areas which need improved educational participation among women.