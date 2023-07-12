NEP 2020's NCrF, NRF to Set Benchmark for Global Education; Says Dharmendra Pradhan

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has introduced several innovative initiatives, such as the National Credit Framework (NCrF) and the National Research Foundation (NRF). These initiatives are expected to set a benchmark for the world, especially the global south, according to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Pradhan made the remark at the closing ceremony of the two-day Visitor's Conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. The conference focused on the theme of "Education for Sustainable Development: Building a better world." During the second day, five distinct groups engaged in sessions on sub-themes, including the contributions to the realization of NEP 2020, internationalization efforts and G-20, research contributions and recognitions, diversity, equality, inclusivity, and wellness, as well as plans and action items for Amrit Kaal.

NEP 2020 Introduces Innovative Initiatives to Transform Education

The NCrF is a flexible framework that allows students to earn credits for a variety of learning experiences, both inside and outside of the classroom. This will make it easier for students to customize their education and meet their individual needs. The NRF will support research and innovation across all disciplines. This will help to strengthen India's research ecosystem and make it a global leader in research.

The NEP 2020 is a bold and ambitious plan for the future of education in India. The initiatives that have been introduced under the NEP are expected to have a transformative impact on the way education is delivered in India. They will also help to make India a global leader in education.

The Visitor's Conference was attended by a number of important figures, including Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education; Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Education; senior officials from the Ministry of Education; and over 150 heads of higher educational institutions. The conference focused on the theme of "Education for Sustainable Development: Building a better world" and its sub-themes, which were relevant not only for India but also for the global community.

The perspectives shared during the conference were concise and actionable. The true value of a policy lies in its implementation, and this was demonstrated by the outcomes and results achieved. One notable example is the "Digital India" initiative, which has empowered Indian society through digital means and driven economic changes within the country. The remarkable results of this initiative have demonstrated its effectiveness. Through effective implementation and active public participation, revolutionary changes have been accomplished within a remarkably short span of time.

President Murmu Calls for Transformative and Inclusive Outcomes in Higher Education

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, expressed confidence that similar transformative and inclusive outcomes would be attained in the field of higher education as well. She highlighted the importance of education for sustainable development and stressed the need for higher educational institutions to play a leading role in this area.

