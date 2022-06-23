NEST 2022 Answer Key (OUT): Download National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2022 Answer Keys @nestexam.in

NEST 2022 Answer Key (OUT): Following the successful conclusion of the NEST 2022 Entrance test, the exam authority has released the NEST 2022 Answer Key today. The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2022 Answer Key has been released for different subjects for which the examination was held. As per the official notification, NEST Answer Key 2022 have been released and sent directly to the candidates on their registered email id. Candidates can use the answer key and corrected answer scripts shared with them on their email ID to estimate the correct score that they might secure in the examination.

NEST 2022 Answer Key Objection Window Opens

As reported earlier, the NEST 2022 Answer Keys have been released and made available to the students online through their registered email IDs. Along with this, the NEST 2022 Exam authority has also opened the objection window to through which candidates will be able to raise challenges or objections against the examination. Candidates who feel that any answer provided in the NEST 2022 Answer Key is incorrect, students can reach out to the exam authority to raise an objection against the same. To file an objection, candidates will have to email their concerns to the following email IDs:

NEST 2022 Answer Key Released - Official Notification

How to file objection against NEST 2022 Answer Key?

To confirm the process of raising a challenge or objections against the NEST 2022 Answer Key, candidates will need to send an email to the email addresses listed above. The email must contain “Question ID” for each question and “Participant ID” which is mentioned at the top of the corrected answer scripts. Candidates should be careful while sending in their queries and use only the subject-specific email ID mentioned in the notification. Queries about a subject sent to the wrong email address will not be entertained. The queries being sent to the above email IDs must also be copied to nest@cbs.ac.in.

