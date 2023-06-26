NEST 2023 Answer Key Released, Objection Portal to Open on June 28, Get Direct Link Here

NEST 2023 Answer Key: The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) has released the answer key for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2023 exams. Candidates who have appeared for the NEST 2023 exams can check the answer key through the link given on the official website.

According to the notification available online, the portal for students to raise objections on the NEST 2023 answer key will be open from June 28 to 30, 2023. Students who have appeared for the NEST 2023 exams and wish to raise objections can visit the online portal within the given dates and challenge the answer key.

The NEST 2023 answer key is available on the official website - nestexam.in. A direct link for students to check their NEST 2023 answer key is also available here.

The NEST 2023 answer key has been released for both shift 1 and shift 2 of physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics papers. As per the official notification, the SMAS score of the best of three subjects scores from all four will be taken into consideration when preparing the merit list.

How to Check NEST 2023 Answer Key

The NEST 2023 answer key is available on the official website. The answer key has been released as a pdf document consisting of the question number and answer key. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check their NEST answer key.

Step 1: Visit the NEST 20243 official website

Step 2: Click on the NEST 2023 answer key link for each subject on the homepage

Step 3: Select the shift

Step 4: Download the NEST 2023 answer key for further reference

