NEST 2023 Registration To Start Soon, Merit List Preparation Criteria Revised

    NEST 2023: NISER and the University of Mumbai are going to release NEST 2023 admission notification soon. Candidates will be able to register themselves on the official website i.e. nestexam.in. Check details here

    Updated: Dec 22, 2022 19:28 IST
    NEST 2023: National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) will release the NEST 2023 admission notice at the official website i.e. nestexam.in soon. 

    However,  candidates can fill out the NEST 2023 application form before the deadline. Candidates must meet the prescribed eligibility criteria to appear in the NEST 2023 exam. They must fill in all the personal and academic details correctly. Candidates can choose up to 5 NEST centres in the NEST 2023 application form. 

    NEST 2023 Merit List Preparation Criteria Revised

    “The Section-Wise Minimum Admissible Score (SMAS) score of the best three subject scores from four subjects will be considered for the merit list preparation for NEST 2023 (for both NISER and CEBS). It was different in NEST 2022, where the SMAS of all four subjects were considered for preparing the NISER merit list” states the notification available on the official website. Earlier, the NEST merit list was prepared using the SMAS scores of all four subjects.

    The NEST 2023 Application fee has to be paid in online mode. Candidates can pay the fee can be paid via credit/ debit card and net banking. The NEST 2023 application fee for a general/OBC (Male) candidate is Rs.1,200, while the other category students have to pay Rs 600.

    NEST 2023 Exam Pattern 

    The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) is mainly divided into four sections - biology, chemistry, mathematics, and physics. Each section is allotted 50 marks. The NEST 2023 comprises Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Candidates must choose one answer from the 4 options available in the entrance test.

    Candidates can check the NEST 2023 Syllabus on the official website i.e.  nestexam.in

