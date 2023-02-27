NEST 2023: Registrations Commence Today, Apply at nestexam.in

NEST 2023 Registrations: The registration and application process for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2023 will commence today - February 27, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for admission to the 5-year Integrated MSc Programme offered at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences, Mumbai can visit the official website today and complete the registration and application process.

According to the dates given, the last date for candidates to complete the NEST 2023 registration and application process is May 17, 2023. The NEST 2023 entrance test is scheduled to be conducted on June 24, 2023.

Candidates interested in appearing for the NEST 2023 exams can visit the official website - nestexam.in to complete the registration process, Candidates can also complete the NEST 2023 Registrations through the direct link given here.

NEST 2023 (Link Available Soon)

NEST 2023 Admission Schedule

Event Date Start of Online application for NEST 2023 February 27, 2023 Closing of Online application May 17, 2023 Download of Admit Card begins June 12, 2023 NEST 2023 examination June 24, 2023 Announcement of results on NEST website July 10, 2023

NEST 2023 Registration Process

The NEST 2023 registration and application process is completely online. Along with submitting the application form, candidates are also required to submit the application fee through the link provided. Candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the NEST 2023 registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the NEST 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the NEST 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the link given

Step 4: Login using the credentials created to fill out the application form

Step 5: Enter the required details in the NEST 2023 Application form and upload the required documents

Step 6: Submit the NEST 2023 application fee and click on the final submission

Also Read: BSEH 10th and 12th Exam 2023 Commence Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here