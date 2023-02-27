    NEST 2023: Registrations Commence Today, Apply at nestexam.in

    NEST 2023 Registration process begins today. Candidates eligible to apply for the entrance test can complete the registrations through the link available here.

    Updated: Feb 27, 2023 09:49 IST
    NEST 2023 Registrations
    NEST 2023 Registrations: The registration and application process for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2023 will commence today - February 27, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for admission to the 5-year Integrated MSc Programme offered at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences, Mumbai can visit the official website today and complete the registration and application process.

    According to the dates given, the last date for candidates to complete the NEST 2023 registration and application process is May 17, 2023. The NEST 2023 entrance test is scheduled to be conducted on June 24, 2023. 

    Candidates interested in appearing for the NEST 2023 exams can visit the official website - nestexam.in to complete the registration process, Candidates can also complete the NEST 2023 Registrations through the direct link given here.

    NEST 2023 (Link Available Soon) 

    NEST 2023 Admission Schedule

    Event

    Date

    Start of Online application for NEST 2023

    February 27, 2023

    Closing of Online application

    May 17, 2023

    Download of Admit Card begins

    June 12, 2023

    NEST 2023 examination

    June 24, 2023

    Announcement of results on NEST website

    July 10, 2023

    NEST 2023 Registration Process

    The NEST 2023 registration and application process is completely online. Along with submitting the application form, candidates are also required to submit the application fee through the link provided. Candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the NEST 2023 registration and application process.

    Step 1: Visit the NEST 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the NEST 2023 Registration link

    Step 3: Enter the required details in the link given

    Step 4: Login using the credentials created to fill out the application form

    Step 5: Enter the required details in the NEST 2023 Application form and upload the required documents

    Step 6: Submit the NEST 2023 application fee and click on the final submission

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
