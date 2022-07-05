    NEST Result 2022 Declared at nestexam.in, Get Direct Download Link Here

    NEST result 2022 has been released in online mode at nestexam.in. Candidates can check their result of NEST by using the required credentials in the login window. Know details here 

    Updated: Jul 5, 2022 15:32 IST
    NEST Result 2022 Declared
    NEST Result 2022 Declared
    NEST Result 2022: As per the recent updates, the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) have released the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) result 2022 today on 5th July 2022. The NEST score for both NISER and CBES is now available on the official website - nestexam.in.  
     
    The candidates can check NEST 2022 entrance exam by using their roll number and application number. Those who qualify in the NEST 2022 examination will be shortlisted for the counselling round. The NEST counselling schedule will be released soon at the official website. 
     

    How to check the NEST Result 2022? 

    The NEST 2022 exam was conducted in the online mode as a centre-based test on 18th June 2022. The authorities have released the result and candidates can check it on the official website - nestexam.in. On the homepage, click on the - Check NISER score/Check CEBS score link. The NEST result login window will be displayed on the screen. Now, enter roll number and application number and click on show merit rank. The NEST result will appear on the screen. The NEST result 2022 mentions several details such as, name of the candidate, marks, category, qualifying percentile, merit or rank and number of applicants. 

    About National Entrance Screening Test (NEST)

    NISER Bhubaneshwar conducts the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) examination to provide admission to candidates in five years integrated MSc programme in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics offered by the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS). NISER Bhubaneswar and UM-DAE CEBS jointly conduct the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) for admissions to integrated MSc programmes offered at these two institutes. 

    Also Read: COMEDK Result 2022 Declared at comedk.org, Get Direct Link Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification