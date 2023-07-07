NCHM JEE Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Today; Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
The National Council of Hotel Management (NCHM) is going to close the registrations for NCHM JEE counselling 2023 registration for round 3 today: July 7, 2023. Candidates can register on the official website: nchmcounselling.nic.in. The seat allotment result will be declared tomorrow: July 8, 2023.

NCHM JEE Counselling 2023: The National Council of Hotel Management (NCHM) is going to close the registrations for NHCM JEE Round 3 counselling registration today: July 7, 2023. Candidates can register on the official website: nchmcounselling.nic.in. The seat allotment result will be declared tomorrow: July 8, 2023. 

As per the NCHM JEE Counselling 2023 schedule, shortlisted candidates can upload the necessary documents and pay the required fee between July 9 and 11. The document verification will also be held during the same timeline. As per the schedule, NCHM JEE 2023 final schedule will be held on July 12. If there is any vacancy after 3rd round, it will be announced on July 13, 2023. 

NHCM JEE Counselling 2023: Check Important Protocols Here

Check out the list of important instructions below:

  • The candidates should consider all institutes and then fill in their preferences accordingly. 
  • The provisionally selected candidates must submit the proof of qualifying examination (10+2 or equivalent) by the last week of September. Otherwise, their admission will get cancelled. 
  • A secondary education board or pre-university certificate can be considered DOB proof. If the candidate fails to provide this, he/she shall be disqualified for admission.
  • During NCHMCT JEE 2023 counselling, additional seats—between 5 and 15 percent of the intake—may be made available to take care of dropouts and no-shows.
  • Candidates must give an invigilator a copy of their admit card that has been officially attested in exchange for their signature. The admission card needs to be stored securely and shown when getting counselling. The exam centre should keep a backup copy.

