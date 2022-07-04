NID DAT 2022 Final Result Declared for BDes Admission, Download Scorecard at admissions.nid.edu

NID DAT 2022 Final Result: As per the recent updates, the National Institute of Design (NID) has released the NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2022 final result today in online mode. The result has been announced for admission to the Bachelors of the Design programme. NID released the final result of NID DAT 2022 on its official website - admissions.nid.edu. Candidates can check the final NID DAT result by using their registered email address, date of birth, and verification code.

The final results has been prepared by considering the performance of the candidate in DAT Prelims and DAT Mains (Situation Test). The institute conducted the Situation Test for the B.Des program in offline on 18th June 2022. Meanwhile, the DAT Prelims exam was conducted on 2nd January.

NID DAT Dates 2022

Events Dates NID DAT Result 4th July 2022 Submission of campus preferences 4th to 6th July 2022 Confirmation of seat allotment, payment of non-refundable fee, documents upload 9th to 10th July 2022

How To Check NID DAT Final Result 2022?

The National Institute of Design (NID) has announced the final result of NID DAT 2022 in online mode. Candidates will have to visit the official website to check their result. On the homepage, click on the link ‘BDes Final Result/Online Counselling’ tab. In the login window, enter the login credentials like email address, date of birth, and captcha code. NID DAT result 2022 will appear on the screen. Download the result and take the printout of the same for reference.

What After the Announcement of Final NID DAT Result 2022?

After the release of NID DAT final result 2022, shortlisted candidates will have to send their campus preferences within the stipulated date. Candidates failing to do so will not be considered for further stages of the NID admission process. NID will allot the seat to selected candidates on the basis of the order of merit, available seats and category in their chosen campus. Candidates will be allotted provisional seats based on their preferences. They have to pay the requisite fee and upload the documents to confirm the provisionally allotted seat.