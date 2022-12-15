NID DAT 2023: Registrations Close Tomorrow, Apply at nid.edu

NID DAT 2023: The National Institute of Design will be closing the NID DAT 2023 Registration Portal Tomorrow. As per the dates available on the website, the registration window with a regular fee is closing on December 16, 2022. Students interested in applying for the B.Des and M.Des programme can visit the official website of NID and complete the registration and application process.

According to the details available on the official website, the registration and application link will be available until 4 PM tomorrow. Students are advised to visit the website and complete the registration within the time period provided.

NID DAT 2023 Registration link is available on the official website - nid.edu. Candidates can also complete the NID DAT 2023 Registration process through the direct link available here.

NID DAT 2023 Registration Process

The NID DAT 2023 Registration link is available online mode. To complete the NID DAT 2023 Registrations candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the credentials in the link provided. Follow the steps provided here to complete the NID DAT 2023 Registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the NID DAT 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on NID DAT 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the details in the registration link provided

Step 4: Login and enter the details in the Application Form

Step 5: Upload documents such as Photograph, Signature, Caste / PwD Certificate, Passport

Step 6: Submit the Application Fee and click on the final submission

NID DAT 2023 Application Fee

The NID DAT 2023 Registration fee has to be submitted online. According to the given details, students from the General Category are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 3000/- while students from SC/ ST/ PwD categories are required to submit a registration fee of Rs, 1500/-

NID DAT 2023 Schedule

The NID DAT 2023 PRelim Examinations will be conducted on January 8, 2023. The Admit Card for the Prelim Examinations will be released on December 30, 2022. Only those candidates who have completed the Registration and Application process will be eligible to download the NID DAT 2023 Admit Card.

Also Read: UG Students with 4-Year Degrees can Directly Apply for Ph.D., Says UGC Chairman