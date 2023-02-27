    NID DAT 2023 Result for MDes Programme To Release Tomorrow, Check How to Download Here

    NID Prelims Result 2023 for MDes Programme will be released tomorrow. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out NID DAT 2023 results on the official website.

    Updated: Feb 27, 2023
    NID DAT 2023 Prelims Result for MDes Tomorrow
    NID DAT 2023 Prelims Result for MDes Tomorrow

    NID DAT 2023 Result for MDes Programme: As per the latest updates, the National Institute of Design (NID) will declare the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) Prelims Result for MDes Programme tomorrow- February 28, 2023. Those who appeared for the exam can check and download the NID DAT 2023 Prelims Result on the official website i.e. nid.edu. Candidates can access the scorecard by entering their registered ID and Date of Birth (DOB).

    After the announcement of DAT Mdes Prelims Result 2023, the authorities will invite rechecking requests from candidates from February 28 to March 2, 2023. Those who get shortlisted in DAT Prelims 2023 will have to appear in DAT Mains 2,023 scheduled from March 20 to April 23, 2023. However, the DAT Prelims Result for BDes Programme will be declared on March 30, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire schedule below.

    NID DAT 2023 Admission Schedule

    Event

    B.Des Programme

    M.Des Programme

    Announcement of DAT Prelims Result

    March 30, 2023,

    February 28, 2023,

    Rechecking request for DAT Prelims

    March 30 to April 1, 2023,

    February 28 to March 2, 2023

    Conduct of DAT Mains

    April 29 to 30, 2023

    March 20 to  April 23, 2023,

    Announcement of DAT Mains Result

    May 18, 2023,

    May 16, 2023,

    How to Check NID DAT 2023 Result for MDes Programme?

    Once the result is declared, candidates can visit the official website to check out the result. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the result-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. nid.edu

    Step 2: On the homepage, search for DAT Prelims MDes Result Link

    Step 3: Click on the given link

    Step 4: Enter the registered ID and DOB

    Step 5: NID DAT 2023 Result will appear on the screen

    Step 6: Check and download the result

    Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

