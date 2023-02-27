NID DAT 2023 Result for MDes Programme To Release Tomorrow, Check How to Download Here

NID DAT 2023 Result for MDes Programme: As per the latest updates, the National Institute of Design (NID) will declare the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) Prelims Result for MDes Programme tomorrow- February 28, 2023. Those who appeared for the exam can check and download the NID DAT 2023 Prelims Result on the official website i.e. nid.edu. Candidates can access the scorecard by entering their registered ID and Date of Birth (DOB).

After the announcement of DAT Mdes Prelims Result 2023, the authorities will invite rechecking requests from candidates from February 28 to March 2, 2023. Those who get shortlisted in DAT Prelims 2023 will have to appear in DAT Mains 2,023 scheduled from March 20 to April 23, 2023. However, the DAT Prelims Result for BDes Programme will be declared on March 30, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire schedule below.

NID DAT 2023 Admission Schedule

Event B.Des Programme M.Des Programme Announcement of DAT Prelims Result March 30, 2023, February 28, 2023, Rechecking request for DAT Prelims March 30 to April 1, 2023, February 28 to March 2, 2023 Conduct of DAT Mains April 29 to 30, 2023 March 20 to April 23, 2023, Announcement of DAT Mains Result May 18, 2023, May 16, 2023,

How to Check NID DAT 2023 Result for MDes Programme?

Once the result is declared, candidates can visit the official website to check out the result. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the result-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. nid.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, search for DAT Prelims MDes Result Link

Step 3: Click on the given link

Step 4: Enter the registered ID and DOB

Step 5: NID DAT 2023 Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the result

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

