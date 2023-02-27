NID DAT 2023 Result for MDes Programme To Release Tomorrow, Check How to Download Here

NID DAT 2023 Result for MDes Programme: As per the latest updates, the National Institute of Design (NID) will declare the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) Prelims Result for MDes Programme tomorrow- February 28, 2023. Those who appeared for the exam can check and download the NID DAT 2023 Prelims Result on the official website i.e. nid.edu. Candidates can access the scorecard by entering their registered ID and Date of Birth (DOB).
After the announcement of DAT Mdes Prelims Result 2023, the authorities will invite rechecking requests from candidates from February 28 to March 2, 2023. Those who get shortlisted in DAT Prelims 2023 will have to appear in DAT Mains 2,023 scheduled from March 20 to April 23, 2023. However, the DAT Prelims Result for BDes Programme will be declared on March 30, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire schedule below.
NID DAT 2023 Admission Schedule
|
Event
|
B.Des Programme
|
M.Des Programme
|
Announcement of DAT Prelims Result
|
March 30, 2023,
|
February 28, 2023,
|
Rechecking request for DAT Prelims
|
March 30 to April 1, 2023,
|
February 28 to March 2, 2023
|
Conduct of DAT Mains
|
April 29 to 30, 2023
|
March 20 to April 23, 2023,
|
Announcement of DAT Mains Result
|
May 18, 2023,
|
May 16, 2023,
How to Check NID DAT 2023 Result for MDes Programme?
Once the result is declared, candidates can visit the official website to check out the result. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the result-
Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. nid.edu
Step 2: On the homepage, search for DAT Prelims MDes Result Link
Step 3: Click on the given link
Step 4: Enter the registered ID and DOB
Step 5: NID DAT 2023 Result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Check and download the result
Step 7: Take a printout for future reference
Also Read: NEST 2023: Registrations Commence Today, Apply at nestexam.inREGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES