NID DAT 2026 Application Correction Begins, Make Required Changes at admissions.nid.edu

NID DAT 2026 Application Correction: The National Institute of Design has opened the NID DAT 2026 application correction window is now open. Candidates who have completed their application form can make all required changes until December 4, 2025.

It must be noted that only those candidates who have completed their NID DAT 2026 applications can make the required changes to their application form within the given deadline. The application correction facility provides registered candidates the chance to make changes in the fields open for editing.

The NID DAT 2026 application correction window is available on the official website - admissions.nid.edu. Candidates can also make the changes to NID DAT applications through the direct link given here.

NID DAT 2026 Application Correction - Click Here