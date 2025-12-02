NID DAT 2026 Application Correction Begins, Make Required Changes at admissions.nid.edu

Key Points
- The last date for candidates to make changes to their application form is December 4
- Candidates can make changes to their applications at admissions.nid.edu
- NID DAT 2026 admit card to be issued on December 11, 2025
NID DAT 2026 Application Correction: The National Institute of Design has opened the NID DAT 2026 application correction window is now open. Candidates who have completed their application form can make all required changes until December 4, 2025.
It must be noted that only those candidates who have completed their NID DAT 2026 applications can make the required changes to their application form within the given deadline. The application correction facility provides registered candidates the chance to make changes in the fields open for editing.
The NID DAT 2026 application correction window is available on the official website - admissions.nid.edu. Candidates can also make the changes to NID DAT applications through the direct link given here.
NID DAT 2026 Application Correction - Click Here
NID DAT 2026 Schedule
Candidates can check the complete schedule for NID DAT 2026 below
|
Applications commence
|
September 11, 2025
|
Last date for submitting online applications
|
11:59 pm (midnight) Monday, 01 December 2025
|
Window to edit the application forms
|
4 pm Tuesday, 02 December 2025 to 11:59 pm (midnight) Thursday, 04 December 2025
|
Download Admit Cards for DAT Prelims
|
4 pm Thursday, 11 December 2025
|
DAT Prelims Exam
|
Sunday, 21 December 2025
|
DAT Prelims Result BDesign
|
4 pm. Tuesday, 07 April 2026
|
DAT Prelims Exam Result MDesign
|
4 pm. Tuesday, 17 February 2026
NID DAT 2026 Application Correction: Fields Open for Editing
The NID DAT 2026 application correction window is now open. Candidates can modify the details filled in the application form (except the Programme Applied for, Name of the Candidate, Date of Birth, Registered Mobile Number & Registered Email ID). In case candidates wish to change their applied category, a fee will be applicable and no refund of excess fees will be made in the case of any category change.
Steps to Make Changes to the NID DAT 2026 Applications
The NID DAT 2026 application correction window is available until December 4, 2025. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to make the changes
Step 1: Visit the official website of NID DAT
Step 2: Click on the NID DAT 2026 login
Step 3: Enter the email id, date of birth and password
Step 4: Click on the application link
Step 5: Make the changes in the fields open for editing
Step 6: Save the changes and click on submit
