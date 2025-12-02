SSC GD Vacancy 2026 OUT!
NID DAT 2026 Application Correction Begins, Make Required Changes at admissions.nid.edu

Dec 2, 2025, 17:43 IST

NID DAT 2026 application correction window is open. Candidates can make changes to their filled application form until December 4 at admissions.nid.edu

NID DAT 2026 Application Correction Begins
Key Points

  • The last date for candidates to make changes to their application form is December 4
  • Candidates can make changes to their applications at admissions.nid.edu
  • NID DAT 2026 admit card to be issued on December 11, 2025

NID DAT 2026 Application Correction: The National Institute of Design has opened the NID DAT 2026 application correction window is now open. Candidates who have completed their application form can make all required changes until December 4, 2025. 

It must be noted that only those candidates who have completed their NID DAT 2026 applications can make the required changes to their application form within the given deadline. The application correction facility provides registered candidates the chance to make changes in the fields open for editing. 

The NID DAT 2026 application correction window is available on the official website - admissions.nid.edu. Candidates can also make the changes to NID DAT applications through the direct link given here. 

NID DAT 2026 Application Correction -  Click Here

NID DAT 2026 Schedule

Candidates can check the complete schedule for NID DAT 2026 below

Applications commence

September 11, 2025

Last date for submitting online applications

11:59 pm (midnight) Monday,  01 December 2025

Window to edit the application forms

4 pm Tuesday, 02 December 2025 to  11:59 pm (midnight) Thursday, 04 December  2025

Download Admit Cards for DAT Prelims

4 pm Thursday, 11 December 2025

DAT Prelims Exam

Sunday, 21 December 2025

DAT Prelims Result BDesign

4 pm. Tuesday, 07 April 2026

DAT Prelims Exam Result MDesign

4 pm. Tuesday, 17 February 2026

NID DAT 2026 Application Correction: Fields Open for Editing

The NID DAT 2026 application correction window is now open. Candidates can modify the details filled in the application form (except the Programme Applied for, Name of the Candidate, Date of Birth, Registered Mobile Number & Registered Email ID). In case candidates wish to change their applied category, a fee will be applicable and no refund of excess fees will be made in the case of any category change.

Steps to Make Changes to the NID DAT 2026 Applications

The NID DAT 2026 application correction window is available until December 4, 2025. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to make the changes

Step 1: Visit the official website of NID DAT

Step 2: Click on the NID DAT 2026 login

Step 3: Enter the email id, date of birth and password

Step 4: Click on the application link

Step 5: Make the changes in the fields open for editing

Step 6: Save the changes and click on submit

Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

