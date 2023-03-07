    NID DAT Admit Card 2023 Released, Check Mains Exam Schedule Here

    NID DAT Admit Card 2023 has been issued on the official website. Candidates appearing for the exam can check out the steps to download admit card here.

    Updated: Mar 7, 2023 15:46 IST
    NID DAT Admit Card 2023: As per the latest updates, the National Institute of Design (NID) has released the Design Aptitude Test- Mains (DAT Mains) Admit Card for MDes Programme. Candidates who are going to appear in DAT Mains 2023 can download the hall ticket on the official website i.e admissions.nid.edu. Candidates can access the NID DAT Admit Card 2023 by entering their email ID and DOB.

    Along with the admit card, authorities have also released the DAT Mains 2023 Exam Schedule on the official website. According to the dates, NID DAT 2023 Exam will be started on March 20 and continue till April 19, 2023. The DAT Mains 2023 Exam will be held in both morning and evening shifts. Candidates can check the entire schedule below.

    DAT Mains 2023 Schedule PDF- Click Here

    How to Download NID DAT Admit Card 2023 for MDes?

    The authorities have issued the NID DAT Admit Card 2023 on the official website. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam can follow the below-mentioned steps to download-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. admissions.nid.edu

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on the MDes DAT Mains Admit Card link

    Step 3: Enter the email address and date of birth (DOB)

    Step 4: Click on the submit button

    Step 5: NID DAT Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen

    Step 6: Check and download the hall ticket

    Step 7: Take at least 2 printouts for future reference

    NID DAT Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

    NID DAT 2023 Exam

    NID DAT 2023 Exam for the MDes programme will be started on March 20, 2023, with Film and Video Communication as the subject. The exam will be conducted from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm. However, the interview for the same is scheduled between 20 March and 23 March 2023 starting from 9:00 am onwards.

