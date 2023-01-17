NIFT 2023 Admit Card Released at niiftadmissions.in, Check How to Download Here

NIFT 2023 Admit Card Released: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has issued the admit cards in online mode. Candidates who registered for the entrance exam card download the NIFT 2023 admit card on the official website i.e. niiftadmissions.in. They will require registered email ID and password to download the hall ticket. As per the schedule, NIFT 2023 Exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 5, 2023.

Candidates going to appear in the entrance exam must carry the NIFT 2023 hall ticket along with valid ID Proof. Candidates must read the details and instructions mentioned carefully. They should be the same as their application form. In case of any discrepancies, candidates are advised to connect with the concerned authorities.

NIFT 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download NIFT 2023 Admit Card?

The NIFT 2023 admit card is live on niiftadmissions.in. Aspirants going to appear for the exam must download their admit card. They can go through these steps to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. niiftadmissions.in

Step 2: Go to the Admissions tab

Step 3: Click on notification to download NIFT admit card

Step 4: Open the link mentioned in the notice

Step 5: Log in with registered ID and password

Step 6: NIFT 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download it and take few printouts

NIFT 2023 Exam Pattern

NIFT exam 2023 will be conducted in 3 stages starting with General Ability Test (GAT) which is followed by Creativity Ability Test (CAT). It is a written test that is held for all five courses through General Ability Test (GAT).

The candidates who qualify for the GAT will be eligible for the Creativity Ability Test (CAT). Those who clear both tests will have to pass a Situation Test and after that, a Personal Interview (PI) will be conducted.

