NIFT 2023: Admit Card to Release Today, Know How to Download Here

NIFT 2023: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will release the NIFT 2023 Admit Card today, January 15, 2023. Those interested candidates who are appearing for the NIFT 2023 to get admission into various programmes i.e. Bachelor of Design (B.Des), Master of Design (M.Des), Bachelor of Fashion Technology (B.F. Tech), and others will be able to check and download the NIFT 2023 Admit Card from the official websites- nift.ac.in, and niftadmissions.in.

As per the official notification released on the website, the NIFT 2023 examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 5, 2023, in online Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. However, the NIFT's official website has also provided the sample paper and previous year's question paper for the various programmes including B.Des CAT, B.Des, M.Des CAT, M.F.M, M.F.T, and others.

NIFT 2023 Admit Card - Direct Link (Available Soon)

NIFT Sample Paper & Previous Year Question Paper - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to Download NIFT 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates who are eligible and are appearing for the NIFT 2023 to get admission into various fashion design programmes at the National Institute of Fashion Technology follow the below-given steps to know how to download the NIFT 2023 hall ticket.

Step 1: Visit NIFT's official website- nift.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Admit Card tab visible on the screen

Step 3: Login using Email ID, Roll Number, Date of Birth

Step 4: Now, click on Submit

Step 5: The NIFT 2023 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the NIFT 2023 Hall Ticket

Step 7: Take 1-2 printouts of the NIFT 2023 Admit Card for future use

Details Mentioned on NIFT Admit Card 2023

As per the recent updates, the NIFT Admit Card 2023 will include the below-given details.

Candidate’s Name

NIFT 2023 Exam Reporting Time

Candidate’s Roll Number

Signature and Photograph of the candidate

NIFT 2023 Exam Day Instructions

However, candidates are advised to check thoroughly the NIFT 2023 hall ticket after downloading it from the official website, if candidates find any errors in it must contact their respective institute to get the NIFT 2023 Admit Card rectified as soon as possible.

Also Read: JEE Main 2023: Session 1 Hall Tickets Expected Soon, Check Details Here