NIFT 2023 Admit Card to Release Tomorrow, Know How to Download Here

NIFT 2023 Admit Card Tomorrow: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is going to issue the NIFT 2023 admit card tomorrow- January 15, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the NIFT exam 2023 can download the respective admit cards on the official website i.e. nift.ac.in. To download the NIFT 2023 admit card, they will have to use the login credentials such as the application number and password or date of birth.

Candidates must carry their NIFT 2023 Admit card along with a valid ID proof- Passport, license, aadhar card, etc to the examination hall. Meanwhile, NIFT 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 5, 2023. Candidates must follow all the protocols on the examination day, failing which, they can be disqualified for the exam.

NIFT 2023 Exam Schedule

Event Date NIFT 2023 admit card release date January 15, 2023, NIFT 2023 exam date February 5, 2023, NIFT result date 2023 2nd week of March 2023

How to Download NIFT 2023 Admit Card?

NIFT 2023 Admit card will be out tomorrow- January 15, 2023. Applicants can download the hall ticket from the official website- nift.ac.in. They can follow these steps to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. nift.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NIFT 2023 admit card link

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit button

Step 5: NIFT 2023 hall ticket will appear on screen

Step 6: Download it and take a printout

What after NIFT 2023 Admit Card?

After the release of the admit card, NIFT 2023 exam will be conducted on February 5, 2023. Authorities will then release the answer key for candidates to evaluate their test based on those answers. If any objections are raised and accepted, a final NIFT 2023 answer key will be released following which NIFT Result 2023 will be declared in 2nd week on March 2023.

