NIFT Admit Card 2023 for Situation Test Releases Today, Know How to Download Here

NIFT Admit Card 2023 Soon: As per the latest updates, the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will release the admit card for the situation test today i.e. March 17, 2023. Thus, candidates who have qualified for the NIFT 2023 entrance exams and are eligible for the situation test can download the NIFT Admit Card 2023 on the official website i.e. nift.ac.in

The personal interview of PG programmes, MFM, MDesign, and MFTech, will be conducted online from March 20. Meanwhile, the NIFT situation test for Bachelor of Design (BDes) will be conducted from March 24 to 27, 2023 at various NIFT campuses.

NIFT Admit Card 2023 for Situation Test- Direct Link (Available Today)

The official statement reads, “The allotment of centres for situation test or personal interview will be strictly based on first come first serve basis. The Campuses chosen/allotted will be final and no change will be allowed. Portal will be closed thereafter. Admit Cards along with all the details of the conduct of the Situation Test will be available on 17th March 2023; candidates to login and download the same from the admissions website.”

How to Download NIFT Admit Card 2023 for Situation Test?

Candidates who have qualified for the NIFT 2023 exams are eligible to download the NIFT Admit Card for Situation Test 2023 on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to download the hall ticket-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. nift.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NIFT Admit Card 2023 Situation Test link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The NIFT Situation Test Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the hall ticket

Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference

