NIFT Answer Key 2023 Releases at niftadmissions.in For GAT Paper, Check How To Download

NIFT Answer Key 2023: The National Institute of Fashion Technology has released the answer key for NIFT GAT written exam. Candidates can download the NIFT answer key 2023 at niftadmissions.in. To download NIFT answer key for GAT, they will have to use their Email ID and password. The NIFT answer key 2023 has been released for the GAT exam conducted on Feb 5 and re-exam held on Feb 19, 2023.

Along with the release of NIFT answer key 2023, the officials have also provided the provision to raise objections, in case of any error. The last date to download the NIFT answer key and raise objections is February 24, 2023 (Midnight).

NIFT Answer Key 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

NIFT 2023 Dates

Events Dates Last date to download NIFT answer key February 24, 2023 Last date to challenge NIFT answer key February 24, 2023 NIFT result March 2023 NIFT GAT written exams February 5, 2023 Re-exam of GAT paper February 19, 2023

How To Download NIFT Answer Key 2023?

The answer key of NIFT GATE can be downloaded online from the admission portal by entering email id and password. Check the steps below to know how to download NIFT answer key 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NIFT - niftadmissions.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Click here to View GAT Answer Key.

3rd Step - A new login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter email and password.

5th Step - The NIFT answer key will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and save it for future reference.

How To Raise Objections in NIFT Answer Key 2023?

Candidates can challenge the answer key of NIFT GAT in online mode. They can raise objections against the NIFT answer keys will till February 24, 2023 (midnight). To do so, they need to go to the official website and login through the candidate portal. Each objection should be supported by valid and specific inputs. To raise objections in the NIFT answer key, they will have to pay Rs. 500 (per objection).

NIFT Answer Key Objection 2023 Notice PDF - Direct Link

Important Instructions To Raise Objections in NIFT Answer Key 2023

To raise objection in NIFT answer key, candidates have to login through the portal using user ID and password.

Without any supported documents, the objections raised in NIFT answer key will not be accepted.

No objections will be entertained through any other mode.

If candidate's objection is found valid, then a revised answer key of NIFT will be released.

