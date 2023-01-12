NIFT Exam 2023: Application Edit Window Closing Today, Get Direct Link Here

NIFT 2023: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will be closing the application correction window today, January 12, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the NIFT exam for admission into various Design courses can make modifications to their application forms on the official website.

The edit facility is available only for today so interested applicants must go through the online portal in order to access the application forms submitted by them for the academic session 2023. Admit cards for the NIFT entrance exam will be issued on January 15, 2023.

NIFT Application Edit Window 2023 - Click Here

Steps to Access the NIFT Correction Window 2023

Candidates who have submitted registrations have the last chance to edit or modify the details submitted in their application forms. Here are a few easy steps to follow in order to make changes to the application forms for 2023.

Step 1 - Open the official website of NIFT - nift.ac.in.

Step 2 - Click on the ‘Admissions’ tab on the home screen

Step 3 - Then select the link ‘Registration for Admissions-2023’

Step 4 - The NIFT login window will be opened on a new page

Step 5 - Candidates can now enter details like application form number, registered email id, and date of birth.

Step 6 - Edit the NIFT application form according to your preference or need

Step 7 - Save changes and click on the submit button.

NIFT Entrance Exam Details 2023

The National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Exam is a national-level exam conducted for candidates who seek admission in fashion and design programmes such as Bachelor of Design (B.Des), Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech), Master of Design (M.Des), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech).

The NIFT entrance exam for Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses is scheduled for February 5, 2023. Candidates will have to log in using their application form number, registered email id, and date of birth to successfully edit their application forms by today.

Aspirants have the opportunity to make changes in details such as gender, nationality, e-mail address, address, category, sub-category, and educational details. No further chance will be allowed or given to applicants for edition or deletion in their application forms. However, they cannot edit or choose the designated examination centre. The NIFT exam will be organized in a computer-based mode.

