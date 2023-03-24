NIFT Situation Test 2023 for B.Des Programme Begin Today, Check Details Here

NIFT 2023 Situation Test: The National Institute of Fashion Technology is conducting the NIFT 2023 B.Des Situation Test from today - March 24, 2023, onwards. The situation test is being held in the offline mode across the NIFT Campuses. NIFT will be conducting the situation test until March 27, 2023.

Candidates appearing for the NIFT 2023 situation test must carry their NIFT 2023 Situation Test Admit card with them to the allotted campus. Those without the admit card will not be allowed to appear for the test. The NIFT Situation Test Admit Card 2023 is available for download on the official website of NIFT.

Students of Artisan Design courses and artisans must note that the NIFT Studio test or personal interview for them will be conducted on March 26, 2023, from 10 AM to 12 Noon. the interview round will be conducted from 2 PM.

NIFT 2023 Situation Test Admit Card

The NIFT 2023 situation Test admit card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students. The admit card will contain the following details

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of examination

Campus allotted

Reporting Time

Materials to carry

Candidate Photo and signature

NIFT 2023 Situation Test

The NIFT Situation Test 2023 is being conducted for a duration of two hours.

The factors to be considered for the admissions include colour scheme, space visualization, construction skills, innovative and creative use of given material, the finesse of the model, the composition of elements and the overall presentation.

The NIFT situation test is conducted to evaluate the skills of the candidate in material handling and creativity in a given situation.

Candidates must also note that the explanation of the model has to be done in English only.

