NIMCET 2022 Registration Dates Extended, Apply until May 9 at nimcet.in

NIMCET 2022: National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur has extended the last date for the submission of the NIMCET 2022 application forms. According to the revised schedule available on the official website, the last date for students to submit the NIMCET 2022 applications is May 9, 2022. Those who are yet to submit the NIMCET 2022 exam applications can visit the official website of National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur to complete the applications.

To complete the NIMCET 2022 application forms, students are required to visit the official website and complete the registrations through the link provided. After completing the NIMCET 2022 Registrations candidates will be able to complete the NIMCET 2022 online application forms. When submitting the NIMCET 2022 applications online it is also mandatory for candidates to submit the application fee and the required documents in the online applications.

NIMCET 2022 Application - Direct Link

Steps to complete NIMCET 2022 Applications

When completing the NIMCET 2022 applications it is mandatory for students to complete the registrations by entering the required details in the online application form. After completing the NIMCET 2022 Registrations candidates are required to login using the login ID and password to complete the application form.

Along with entering all the required details, candidates will also be required to upload all necessary documents, certificates, photographs and signature image in the application form. The documents and scanned copies are required to be submitted as per the size mentioned. The link for students to submit the NIMCET 2022 application fee is also available in the application form.

About NIMCET

NIMCET 2022 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on June 20, 2022. The exams will be conducted in the online mode across the various exam centres. Students can visit the official website for further details on NIMCET 2022 exams.

