NIOS 10, 12 Public Exam Fee Submission Deadline Today, Know How to Submit Here

NIOS 10, 12 Public Exam Fee Submission Deadline Today: As per the latest updates, the National Institute of Open Learning (NIOS) will close the fee submission window for Class 10th, 12th exams for the April-May session. Thus, candidates who have not paid the fee yet must do the same by paying a late fee of Rs 100 per subject by today only. However, the date for submitting a consolidated late fee of Rs 1,500 per subject by eligible learners has been extended till February 15, 2023.

Earlier, the registration portal for NIOS Class 10, 12 exams 2023 without any late fee was live between December 1 and January 28, 2023. However, due to the failure of submitting forms on time, late charges have been imposed. Candidates can register with a late fee on the official website i.e. nios.ac.in. They can also pay the fee by logging into the portal below.

NIOS 10, 12 Public Exam Fee Submission Window-Direct Link (Available Now)

NIOS Exam Fee 2023

Particulars Exam Fee Theory Exams Rs 250 per subject Practical Exams Rs 120 per subject Online Processing fees Rs 50 per student For all learners with a consolidated late fee of Rs.1500/- per learner From February 4 to 7, 2023

How to Pay NIOS 10, 12 Public Exam Fee?

Students must note that today is the last date to pay the NIOS 10, 12 Public Exam Fee for the April-May session. They can follow these steps to pay the required fee-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. sdmis.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on April/May exam fee from exam/results section

Step 3: Enter 12 digit enrollment number

Step 4: Choose subjects and click on submit button

Step 5 : Check fee details and proceed to pay

Step 6 : Pay required fee using any of mentioned ways

Step 7: Save the confirmation page or take a screenshot

